County sees decrease in homeless numbers, agencies brace for COVID-related jump

Community House and CORE have a group of landlords and property owners they work with to place people in permanent housing and keep a steady flow of residents in and out of the shelter, Morrison said.

“The long-term relationships with landlords and owners is the utmost to get people through Community House,” he said. “If we don’t keep that positive we will have a log-jam.”

Available rental housing is scarce.

Cowlitz County had an apartment vacancy rate of 0.9% in spring 2020, when eight of 1,330 units surveyed were available, according to the Washington Center for Real Estate Research. A 5% vacancy rate is considered the threshold for a tight rental market, according to the center.

Rasmussen, with Lower Columbia CAP, said the organization is seeing more people displaced by rising rent costs due to local housing market trends, as well as landlords selling homes or moving back into units themselves.

“With the housing inventory down and tenant numbers increasing as home ownership becomes less attainable, some landlords seem less willing to work with tenants experiencing difficulties paying rent because potential new tenants are abundant and can be moved in with a higher rent,” Rasmussen said in an email.