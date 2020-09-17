County road striping, Kalama digging could cause traffic delays

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Road striping across Cowlitz County and a geotechnical boring project on South Cloverdale Road in Kalama could cause traffic delays for motorists next week, according to the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works.

Road striping trucks will be out in Cowlitz County next week, and depending on weather conditions may finish striping operations by Friday, the county said.

Drivers should be prepared for delays, the Public Works Department said. Motorists that encounter the lead buffer truck should wait until the last truck has passed before entering the roadway, the county said. Drivers travelling behind or opposite of the striping should not cross wet paint lines, and if they must exit the roadway, should drive slowly at a 90-degree angle. The paint generally takes about five minutes to dry.

The county did not release a schedule of road locations for the striping, and said roads are chosen based on temperature and moisture conditions.

Additionally, an engineering consultant will be conducting boring and test pit digging next week on a portion of South Cloverdale Road between Todd Road and Confer Road in Kalama. Drivers should expect intermittent single-lane closures from Monday through Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.