County residents find ways to conquer cabin fever

“Even one of my 3-year-olds was really upset … asking, ‘When can I go to school?’ “ Montarbno said. “I don’t have an answer for him. ... They want to know when (the virus) is going to be gone, and I can’t tell them. … And they want to get out, they want to go places, and I can’t take them.”

They watched the news every morning for a while, but they stopped recently for the kids’ sake.

“They don’t need to see every little detail,” Montarbo said. “They know there’s a virus, they know they can’t leave the house. ... Every once in a while we can be mad, be sad (about the virus), but let’s pull out a board game. We have play-doh, kinetic sand, bubbles, jump rope, chalk.”

To give them hope, Montarbo and the kids are watching videos of Disneyland roller coasters and making a list of rides for when they visit one day.

“We talk about what we want to do when this is all over,” she said. “It’s important for the kids to know this is going to be over some day.”