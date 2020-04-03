County residents find ways to conquer cabin fever

Kris Dee and her Columbia Heights family donned dinosaur costumes this past weekend and went to Lake Sacajawea to spread levity, holding signs that read “Rawr!” and “Smile, it’s going to be OK!”
“So many people have already responded that they saw us, that their kids really enjoyed seeing us and it brought so many smiles and laughs for all those out there,” Dee said. “(It) makes my heart happy.”
Whether it’s gardening, video games, or even running a one-man marathon, Cowlitz County residents are finding creative ways to avoid cabin fever while practicing social distancing.
Dee’s husband, Michael Corbett, planned to run Olympia’s Capital City Marathon this May before the virus shut down it down. Instead, he’ll run his own 26.2-mile course through Longview and Kelso, winding through the Coweeman trail, Allen Street, Industrial Way and Mint Valley Golf Course.
Corbett, 31, jokes that it will be the only race he’s come in first place.
“To be able to laugh and kind of take a step back and just kind of be in the moment, be okay with what’s going on, be able to smile ... (it) helps,” he said.
Corbett will be fully furloughed from his gaming industry job starting Saturday. He misses visiting his parents and nephews and is looking forward to going back to work. Meanwhile, staying home is “probably the best part of all of this,” he said.
“I told my wife, as far as ‘End of the Worlds’ go, this is probably one of the better ones. … I get to spend all this time with my wife, daughter, dogs, go on walks, work on projects.”
He’s been calling and messaging family and building furniture, and the family has kept up its routine for the sake of their daughter, a fourth-grader at Columbia Heights Elementary.
“We’re getting up, eating breakfast at the same time, exercising at the same time … so we have some kind of semblance of order,” Corbett said. “Otherwise it would just be Fortnite and Minecraft until we all pass out. ... Those kinds of things have given really uncertain times and strange times some semblance of normality.”
He applauded the Longview School District for making online schoolwork available for his daughter: “Having some sort of regimen about her reading and writing is really important right now.”
In the Kelso area, Laurrie Piland’s green thumb is helping reduce her and her husband’s exposure to COVID-19.
The cooking blogger (closetkitchen.com) is used to exploring different grocery stores for ingredients, but “that’s come pretty much to a screaming halt.” So Piland, 50, is being creative with ingredients already in her freezer, cabinets and growing in the soil.
Piland has asthma, and her husband is a disabled Vietnam veteran and cancer survivor. They both have COPD. So limiting exposure is critical. Piland has been out in public only twice since the last week of February, both times for grocery trips.
The couple is used to tight living in their 35-foot fifth wheel. They can’t just “jump in the car and go somewhere,” but they do have three dogs and three cats who love having the humans home, Piland said.
She’s brushed up her photography skills by snapping shots of eagles by the Cowlitz River. And her advice for others is to find creative and intellectual outlets.
“Make sure to learn something new every single day,” Piland said. “I’m the type of person that I figure it’s a day wasted if I don’t learn something new.”
In West Longview, Amy Montarbo and her husband are taking care of six kids ages 2 through 13, including a niece from California.
“Every day is kind of like Saturday morning,” she said. Cleaning up after the kids has been “like shoveling snow in a snowstorm.”
Montarbo, 35, is teaching the kids baking and gardening and keeping them entertained with board games and other activities. The oldest is completing online assignments for school, and Montarbo has been ordering books and showing educational movies to keep the kids’ minds sharp. They’re also enjoying the 14-foot trampoline the family bought for Christmas.
“It was the best investment,” she said.
But it’s still an emotionally difficult time. The hardest part, Montarbo said, has been watching the kids be “devastated” by the changes caused by the pandemic, such as her child at Mount Solo Middle School missing out on seeing her friends at the school’s cancelled 8th grade party.
“Even one of my 3-year-olds was really upset … asking, ‘When can I go to school?’ “ Montarbno said. “I don’t have an answer for him. ... They want to know when (the virus) is going to be gone, and I can’t tell them. … And they want to get out, they want to go places, and I can’t take them.”
They watched the news every morning for a while, but they stopped recently for the kids’ sake.
“They don’t need to see every little detail,” Montarbo said. “They know there’s a virus, they know they can’t leave the house. ... Every once in a while we can be mad, be sad (about the virus), but let’s pull out a board game. We have play-doh, kinetic sand, bubbles, jump rope, chalk.”
To give them hope, Montarbo and the kids are watching videos of Disneyland roller coasters and making a list of rides for when they visit one day.
“We talk about what we want to do when this is all over,” she said. “It’s important for the kids to know this is going to be over some day.”
Montarbo’s advice for others at home: “Get up, take a shower, open the windows, play some music, get busy … (and) just get your mind off it. Put the phone down. Don’t look at it. You can only watch so much Netflix. Take a walk around your neighborhood. Do that project you’ve been thinking of … that feeling of getting something done feels good.”
Longview Public Library technician Jakob Collins has been working from home in Kelso since last week. He usually organizes programs for kids, teens and volunteers, but with the library closed, he’s been offering professional development through webinars and online training.
After he finishes work, Collins, 26, studies for his graduate degree in library and information science from University of Washington.
“Overall it hasn’t been all that difficult for me,” Collins said. “The hardest part has been not being able to go out and really do anything, go socialize with friends. I think that even though I’m more of a shut-in person, not being able to go out … has made me want to (go out).”
Collins and Montarbo’s family are both unwinding with the newest entry in the leisurely-paced Animal Crossing video game series: “I think what I like most about it is that it’s very approachable. You don’t feel like you constantly need to play it in order to get something out of it.”
Staying connected with friends virtually has also helped, Collins said.
“It’s a struggle right now, but I’m safe and healthy, and all my friends and loved ones are safe and healthy,” Collins said. “The most important thing that we can all do together to ensure this is solved in the most timely manner is follow social distancing and quarantine procedures.”
