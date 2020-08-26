County residents continue to look for work, wait for benefit payments

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a two-part problem for Longview resident Shawn Marie Higgins.
Since getting laid off in March, she’s been unable to find a suitable job in her career field because of statewide restrictions that limit what event planners can do. In the meantime, the unemployment payments that would help Higgins financially weather the storm have inexplicably stopped arriving.
“I’m now starting to study for a new career path, since I don’t think event planning is a reliable position to help support my family. I continue to email weekly to unemployment and continue to file weekly, however we’re uncertain when we will receive benefits again,” Higgins, 38, told TDN this week.
Higgins is among the thousands of Cowlitz County workers who are jobless right now, many as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And locally an undetermined amount of unemployed workers like Higgins say they are still waiting for the state Employment Security Department to resolve a problem with their benefits claim that is holding up their weekly payments.
“I’m constantly praying for our community and for our Governor to lift the emergency orders he’s placed on us all,” Higgins said. “Businesses are closing and people are losing everything. Children are suffering more than ever.”
As of July 31, the state had reportedly cleared a backlog of about 81,500 people waiting for payments on claims filed between March 8 and June 18. However, about 20,000 people, or 1.5% of those who have filed unemployment claims since March 8, are still waiting for payments because employment security needs to resolve a problem with their filing, according to the department’s website. (That number includes workers who were getting paid at one point but are no longer getting payments.)
Representatives with the Employment Security Department could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
About 5,800 Cowlitz County residents, or 11.5% of the workforce, were unemployed in July, according to a preliminary report from the department. That’s nearly double the number of people who were jobless in July 2019, when about 2,800 people were out of work.
The unemployment rate is up about 1.5% over June. However, Southwest Washington regional economist Scott Bailey said that the July rate could drop when the final analysis is in.
Part of the jump initially is due to how the state calculates the county-by-county jobless rate.
“First they do the state rate, and then they do the Seattle metro area,” Bailey said. “They subtract the Seattle metro from the state rate, and then they divvy the rest up to the other counties.”
Seattle reported a fairly large, 1.2 percentage point drop in unemployment, but the state’s rate rose by about 0.3 percentage points. That means the jobless rate in the other counties must go up slightly to account for the difference, Bailey said.
“This happens occasionally in these preliminary estimates from one month to the next, but over time it tends to work itself out,” he said.
Bailey said the “number one indicator” he is using to gauge the health of the workforce during the pandemic is the number of continued unemployment claims the state reports. Continued claims represent workers who are filing for unemployment benefits for more than one week, which roughly measures how many people remain jobless.
During July Cowlitz County averaged almost 3,800 continued claims per week. But those claims have been steadily declining since April. Last week 2,755 continued claims were filed in the county, a 3% drop from the week prior.
Higgins said she’s been filing for unemployment since March, when she was temporarily laid off from her job at McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge. About two weeks ago, she learned that the layoff was permanent.
“Several times I was close to coming back to work. However, as soon as we thought I could start planning events for the future, the news from the Governor would change,” Higgins said.
At least three times over the course of her unemployment, her benefits payment have stopped depositing in her bank account “for no apparent reason and without any explanation from the unemployment office.”
Usually she can resolve the problem with a quick note to the state Employment Security Department, which administers the payments. But that hasn’t been the case for the most recent stoppage, which started July 25.
“It’s now been over three weeks, and I’m unable to get a hold of anyone at the unemployment office. … When I call the number provided, it goes directly to an answering machine that states they are not taking calls at this time,” Higgins said.
Kelso resident Stephen Misener is in a similar boat. He quit his job at Pacific Crest Custom Cabinetry in Ridgefield early in June becauase he could no longer physically perform the job. Misener, 21, contracted COVID-19 from an outbreak at work, and it’s taken him longer to recover than doctors expected, he said.
“I tried to go back to work, but it’s a physical labor job, and I was having trouble with breathing. ... All of the sudden I went from being very active to not being able to run for a few seconds without having an asthma attack,” Misener said.
Misener applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally funded program that extends unemployment benefits to workers who aren’t usually eligible. The program covers self-employed workers, as well as employees that quit or lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
He received a letter in June that said his claim was approved, but he hasn’t gotten any payments so far.
“I’ve continued to file every week. I call one to two times a day if I can. I send them private messages probably four to five times a week. ... Every time I log in, it says my claim is pending, even though I got a letter that says I was approved.”
He said he has enough money in savings to cover mone more month of bills. “And then after that, I honestly don’t know what else I can do” if his unemployment payments don’t come through. He said it’s “scary and frustrating” that he hasn’t heard back from the state employment office. It’s like he’s been left in the dark.
“I’ve looked at everything on their website, everything on their e-service page every frequently asked questions page. … I’ve tried every form I can use, so at this point I’m just like, ‘I genuinely do not know what to do.’ “
Misener is scanning job boards for retail positions he might be able to do given his health limitations. He’s had little success in the job hunt because few places are hiring.
“I know now with COVID, all the places around me aren’t hiring, or they are closed, or they are going out of business,” he said. “I still check two to three times a week just to see if something pops up, but there is nothing. ... I don’t fault them at all because it’s not a good time to be hiring.”
Higgins said she’s also struggled to find work. She’s been “actively applying” for new jobs since March.
“I have over 17 years of professional experience, and I’ve held several senior level positions working from home in the past,” she said. “I don’t know why the right job hasn’t come along.”
She suspects part of the challenge comes from her industry. There’s not much work available for event planners when the state restricts how many people can gather together. Higgins also must limit her search to positions that allow her to work from home because she needs to be home to care for her two young children.
“My husband works as a truck driver, but we’ve always been a two income house. He’s gone on the road a lot and we don’t have family in the area to help with the kids. … Working at home is the only way I can care for my kids and start my daughter in kindergarten,” she said.
Higgins started studying for her real estate license so she can expand her job hunt. She’s optimistic that the new industry might offer her more opportunity.
“Normally I wouldn’t have a problem finding a comparable position to what I had before, but I’m applying for at home work right now and I’m competing against a nation of unemployed applicants,” Higgins said. “It’s a tough market to find the right job.”
