County residents continue to look for work, wait for benefit payments

“I’ve looked at everything on their website, everything on their e-service page every frequently asked questions page. … I’ve tried every form I can use, so at this point I’m just like, ‘I genuinely do not know what to do.’ “

Misener is scanning job boards for retail positions he might be able to do given his health limitations. He’s had little success in the job hunt because few places are hiring.

“I know now with COVID, all the places around me aren’t hiring, or they are closed, or they are going out of business,” he said. “I still check two to three times a week just to see if something pops up, but there is nothing. ... I don’t fault them at all because it’s not a good time to be hiring.”

Higgins said she’s also struggled to find work. She’s been “actively applying” for new jobs since March.

“I have over 17 years of professional experience, and I’ve held several senior level positions working from home in the past,” she said. “I don’t know why the right job hasn’t come along.”