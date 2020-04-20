You are the owner of this article.
County reports three new COVID-19 cases Monday
County reports three new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Novel Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county's total to 32.

The new patients are a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s. Each are recovering at home and were never hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

This story will be updated.

