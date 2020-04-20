County reports three new COVID-19 cases Monday

Cowlitz County Health and Human Services reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the county's total to 32.
The new patients are a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s. Each are recovering at home and were never hospitalized, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.
This story will be updated.
