County reports high COVID activity as Kelso starts first day of hybrid

If rates remain in the high range of above 75 per 100,000 for more than three weekly reports or if COVID-19 activity accelerates, the department will recommend all school districts return to remote learning, according to the report. The county was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks, and has been in the high level since Sept. 8 through Sept. 21.

It's unclear how high rates will spike or how long the county will remain at the high level of virus activity, according to the report.

For counties with a high level of COVID-19 activity, the state recommends distance learning with the option for limited in-person learning for those who need it most, such as children with disabilities.

The state recommends distance learning with a gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties in the moderate range, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.

Tack said the district and health department looks at hospitalizations, the positivity rate and the case rate to determine if it's safe to have students in person.