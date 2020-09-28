County reports high COVID activity as Kelso starts first day of hybrid

Cowlitz County's virus activity reached a high level just as Kelso kindergarteners, first- and second-graders returned to class for the first day of a "hybrid" school schedule.
The numbers were announced as the Kelso school board was to consider Monday night whether or not to delay the return of third-through-fifth graders next week. Also Monday night, the Longview school board was to decide whether to begin its own hybrid schedule for K-2 students Oct. 5.
In its weekly report, the county health department wrote that it supports school districts considering expanding in-person learning to elementary students based on state guidelines, but with the understanding that if virus activity continues to rise, switching back to remote learning "could be appropriate."
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said Monday was "a fantastic day in Kelso" and the district planned to continue its two-days-per-week in-person school this week for K-2 students.
"We will continue to work closely with the Department of Health to see what the metrics look like," she said.
The county recorded 81 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22, according to the health department's weekly report. (This is the most up-to-date rate because the most recent six days of data are considered incomplete.)
If rates remain in the high range of above 75 per 100,000 for more than three weekly reports or if COVID-19 activity accelerates, the department will recommend all school districts return to remote learning, according to the report. The county was within or below the moderate level of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000 for seven-and-a-half weeks, and has been in the high level since Sept. 8 through Sept. 21.
It's unclear how high rates will spike or how long the county will remain at the high level of virus activity, according to the report.
For counties with a high level of COVID-19 activity, the state recommends distance learning with the option for limited in-person learning for those who need it most, such as children with disabilities.
The state recommends distance learning with a gradual expansion of in-person learning, beginning with elementary students for counties in the moderate range, or a rate of 25 to 75 cases per 100,000. For areas with low virus activity, or a rate of below 25 per 100,000, the state recommends full in-person learning for all elementary students and hybrid learning for middle and high school, eventually moving to in-person.
Tack said the district and health department looks at hospitalizations, the positivity rate and the case rate to determine if it's safe to have students in person.
"Those are three really important metrics as well as making sure our system is really strong within our schools to make it safe for staff and students," Tack said "That’s what we look at and problem solve."
The percent of positive tests remains low, according to the report. Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 3.6% of Cowlitz County COVID-19 tests came back positive. The state recommends caution at 5%. This number may increase in the near future and next week's report will have more conclusive data, according to the report.
The county reported seven new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 671. As of Friday, 526 cases were considered recovered. Two virus patients were hospitalized outside the county. The Oregon Health Authority reported no new COVID-19 deaths Monday for the first time since Sept. 17.
Tack said there were no major problems Monday, only small mix-ups around pick up and drop off, and some students arriving on the wrong day.
"We put a lot of time and energy into our system and safety protocols and precautions so to see that lived out today was awesome," she said.
She said the small numbers helped the day go smoothly. Each day, only about 25% of the normal amount of students are in each building, she said, and everyone is "overjoyed to be there."
"We saw smiling face behind the masks. The social distancing overall was extremely positive and (went) extremely well," Tack said.
Tack said she was grateful to the staff for working so hard to have a successful first day.
"I can’t emphasize enough how committed our staff has been to make today happen," she said. "They're taking care of themselves and taking care of our students."
