County reports five more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, cases are trending down

Cowlitz County reports 32 new cases and five new deaths due to COVID-19 Monday, but new case counts continue to trend down.

That brings the county to 54 total deaths and 4,231 total cases since March 2019.

All of the people who died had underlying conditions, according to the county health department. Three of the deaths were women in their 80s and were all associated with long-term care facilities. One woman was hospitalized.

One man in his 90s who was not hospitalized and not associated with a long-term care facility died, as well as a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and was not associated with a long-term care facility.

New COVID-19 cases per 100,000 county residents are still declining, according to the March 1 COVID-19 school data report from the health department.

Cowlitz County had an average of 11 new cases per day from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, lower than last week’s report.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

From Feb. 10 through Feb. 23, the county had 155 new cases per 100,000 people, keeping it in the “moderate” range for school reopening guidelines.