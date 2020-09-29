County reports 19 COVID cases, 9 linked to Pacific Seafood outbreak

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a Clatsop County seafood processing facility is responsible for nine of 19 new virus cases reported in Cowlitz County Tuesday, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team.

As of Monday, "close to 100 positive cases" were linked to the outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton, west of Astoria, according to Clatsop County Public Health.

Early last week, 77 of the plant's 159-member night shift tested positive, according to the Clatsop County Public Health Department. Six of 106 day-shift employees tested positive Thursday and Friday, according to the department.

The Oregon Health Authority has identified 86 of those cases as Clatsop County residents.

John King, general manager at the Warrenton plant, said in a statement the company traced the outbreak back to a Labor Day barbecue among workers and social activities, The Astorian reported Saturday. King said the vast majority of Pacific Seafood workers who tested positive live in seasonal housing at a hotel, according to The Astorian.

Pacific Seafood last week temporarily closed the Warrenton facility. The plant had a smaller outbreak earlier this year, when 11 employees and four close contacts of those workers tested positive, according to Clastop County.