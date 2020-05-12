County public health nurses tracking cases to stop COVID-19 spread

Before the coronavirus pandemic, most people probably weren’t aware that Cowlitz County had public health nurses. But today they’ve got one of the most important jobs in the county: Combating the spread of the virus by tracking cases and tracing their close contacts.
“If everything’s working well, people don’t recognize that public health is there … except when pandemics come to light,” said Michelle Ashby, public health nurse and community health manager.
Cowlitz County Health and Human Services includes two communicable disease public health nurses, a maternal/child public health nurse and a community health manager who put tracking the spread of the coronavirus on top of their other work.
“Instead of treating an individual, our patient is the whole community,” said Carole Harrison, health department deputy director.
To track the disease, public health nurses handle interviewing COVID patients (usually over the phone), asking about their symptoms, where they’ve been and who they’ve been around for two days before symptoms began. They work with other health department staff to notify close contacts, people who have been within six feet for a prolonged period of time, or who have had direct contact with respiratory droplets from the infected person.
Cowlitz County has seen an average of five close contacts per case, Harrison said.
Amanda Davis, public health nurse, said she and the other nurses also help virus patients and their contacts to resources when they are asked to isolate or quarantine.
Ashby said it’s important to track COVID-19 cases because this is a new communicable disease to humans and no one has immunity. No one knows for sure why some people get seriously ill while others show no symptoms, she said. Contact tracing and asking those people exposed to the virus to isolate helps lessen the blow of the virus, she said.
The nurses said almost all the cases and contacts they’ve notified have been cooperative.
Most people are aware they were exposed to the virus when the county calls, said Chelsea Pugh, public health nurse. People who are tested for COVID-19 often alert family and friends, she said. It’s more difficult to notify a close contact of a case if individual virus patients don’t want their names revealed, Pugh said.
Ashby said the governor’s stay-at-home order has helped limit the spread of the virus.
“I think we’d come across more people surprised if there were no restrictions on large gatherings,” Ashby said. “A lot of contacts are related to a workplace or household.”
Ashby said she expects to see more cases whenever restrictions are lifted and testing ability improves.
Interviewing a patient and their contacts can be challenging, the nurses said.
Sometimes the health department receives limited contact information, such as a name and the doctor or clinic that took the test, said Harrison, deputy director. The nurses have access to an electronic medical records system that can help find contact information for patients in most cases, she said.
Pugh said the nurses “work with what we get.” If that’s just a name and an address, the county will mail information and documents rather than talk on the phone, she said. But they try to reach cases by phone first, she said.
The nurses call a language line and work through a translator to communicate with those who don’t speak much English, Davis said.
Ashby said the county has also learned it has to take the lead translating new guidance and documents to languages other than English as the state releases them, rather than wait for the state to do so.
Along with communicating with people in different languages, the nurses also work around cultural differences while assessing patients over the phone, Harrison said. Often nurses research different cultures to determine how communication would be best received, she said. For example, some cultures prefer the department to speak to the man in the house, Harrison said, while others may only want to communicate with a woman from the department.
“They’re good at building those relationships,” she said. “It’s our job to give some level of care, but they have to find out what’s acceptable (in different cultures) and make people feel comfortable and trust the nurses.”
Contact tracing is not a new concept to the public health nurses, who track more than 100 notifiable conditions, including sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis, influenza, food-borne illnesses. The pandemic’s fast pace, as well as the ever-changing state and federal guidelines, make it more difficult, Ashby said.
For example, the nurses ask cases to look back 48 hours after symptoms begin, but Ashby said at first it was only 24 hours. Until last week, officials told confirmed cases to isolate for seven days, now that’s increased to 10 days, she said.
Ashby said it’s also been a challenge communicating the work the health department does to the public and why it does or doesn’t release certain information.
Although nursing school teaches about different contagions and how to stop them from spreading, Davis said “they don’t teach you public health.”
“Nothing can really prepare you for the reality of navigating a pandemic,” Pugh said.
Ashby said she had no idea what she was getting into when she started working at the county about four years ago, but she’s never looked back.
“If we weren’t doing this, who would be?” Ashby said. “It’s what we’re there for, to help fill the gaps. People’s health is at stake. We’re doing our best to address those gaps … with limited resources.”
Pugh said her work at the department helps her see there’s not an easy solution to combating the virus. People need to be protected, but at some point life and normal activity must resume, she said.
“To some people it’s just another illness but to some, it’s very scary and life changing,” Pugh said. “We need to support people on both ends of this spectrum and hear their fears and concerns and take proactive steps to address them.”
