County public health nurses tracking cases to stop COVID-19 spread

Interviewing a patient and their contacts can be challenging, the nurses said.

Sometimes the health department receives limited contact information, such as a name and the doctor or clinic that took the test, said Harrison, deputy director. The nurses have access to an electronic medical records system that can help find contact information for patients in most cases, she said.

Pugh said the nurses “work with what we get.” If that’s just a name and an address, the county will mail information and documents rather than talk on the phone, she said. But they try to reach cases by phone first, she said.

The nurses call a language line and work through a translator to communicate with those who don’t speak much English, Davis said.

Ashby said the county has also learned it has to take the lead translating new guidance and documents to languages other than English as the state releases them, rather than wait for the state to do so.