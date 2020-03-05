County pleased with Headquarters Landfill

The Headquarters Landfill is turning garbage into gold for Cowlitz County taxpayers.

The landfill turned a $6 million profit last year, the first full year of operation after the county had considered turning the dump over to a private operator in hopes of generating money for its general fund.

“I’m pleased with how the staff responded to run the landfill as efficiently as possible, increase revenues and make sure rates stay low for Cowlitz County residents,” Commissioner Dennis Weber said Wednesday.

The landfill, located just south of Silver Lake, is the only operating municipal solid waste landfill in the county.

The landfill brought in about $19.6 million in revenue last year. After expenses, about $6 million was in net revenue remained. About $2.5 million put toward paying off bonds used to finance the purchase of the landfill from Weyerhaeuser in 2014. The remaining $3.5 million went to the general fund, making up about 6% of the fund used to support basic programs such as law enforcement, said Kurt Williams, county finance director.

The landfill is projected to generate about the same level of revenues in 2020, said Shawn Roewe, Public Works finance manager.