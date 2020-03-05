County pleased with Headquarters Landfill

The Headquarters Landfill is turning garbage into gold for Cowlitz County taxpayers.
The landfill turned a $6 million profit last year, the first full year of operation after the county had considered turning the dump over to a private operator in hopes of generating money for its general fund.
“I’m pleased with how the staff responded to run the landfill as efficiently as possible, increase revenues and make sure rates stay low for Cowlitz County residents,” Commissioner Dennis Weber said Wednesday.
The landfill, located just south of Silver Lake, is the only operating municipal solid waste landfill in the county.
The landfill brought in about $19.6 million in revenue last year. After expenses, about $6 million was in net revenue remained. About $2.5 million put toward paying off bonds used to finance the purchase of the landfill from Weyerhaeuser in 2014. The remaining $3.5 million went to the general fund, making up about 6% of the fund used to support basic programs such as law enforcement, said Kurt Williams, county finance director.
The landfill is projected to generate about the same level of revenues in 2020, said Shawn Roewe, Public Works finance manager.
For several years, the county commissioners discussed contracting out landfill management to a private company. Republic Services offered $15 million up front and $6 million annually to operate the landfill.
Widespread public opposition, including that of several former county commissioners, prompted the county commissioners to table the idea and let the county staff see if could earn an equal amount of money. Opponents cited the possibility that a private operator would jack up disposal fees and reduce the life of the landfill.
Republic would have maxed out the volume allowed under the landfill’s permit: 1 million tons of waste annually. By comparison, the facility is accepting 750,000 tons annually under county management.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen backed privatization as a way to boost revenue for the county. He said Tuesday he supports the Public Works Department and that it has been doing a “wonderful” job running the landfill.
“The county landfill went from a poorly managed and poorly understood enterprise to a recognized asset worth hundreds of millions of dollars,” Mortensen said in a statement. “Barring risk events, the landfill now provides a long-term reliable flow of significant money to the general fund.”
In November 2018, Commissioners Joe Gardner and Weber passed landfill management goals, including setting preferential rates for local waste producers, maintaining an odor control policy, maintaining current waste volumes and mitigating congestion on Headquarters Road.
The commissioners and staff set a cap of 750,000 tons of waste a year as a “reasonable compromise to generate revenue and to accomplish good goals and keep decent longevity,” Weber said.
Public Works also added two landfill staff positions in 2019 and has gotten new equipment and technology to improve compaction, said Ron Williams, solid waste manager. Better compaction extends the life of the landfill, estimated to be 75 years.
Another goal is to maintain low rates for citizens, Williams said.
Cowlitz County has one of the lowest transfer station fees in the state: about $56 per ton for county residents. The commissioners in October approved setting higher fees for out-of-county customers at $80 per ton. The county previously did not have separate rates for non-residents.
The landfill accepts municipal solid waste, normal non-hazardous household waste and some industrial and commercial waste. The county can charge more for certain types of waste. Mike Moss, public Works director, said the department is working to bring in higher-dollar material.
“We fought hard to keep it because we felt we’re able to do this,” Moss said.