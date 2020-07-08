County plans random community sample to gauge COVID-19 infection rate

One virus patient is hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 78 cases are considered recovered.

The county has recorded 30 new cases so far this week. In the past two weeks the county’s caseload has increased 44%.

Krager said the case rate seems to have leveled off in the last two weeks, with an average of five or six new cases per day.

However, looking at the state measures for moving forward in the governor’s phased reopening plan, the county is still far above the goal of 25 cases per 100,000 in 14 days, with 66 new cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks, he said.

“To make progress, we need to get our case rate down,” Krager said. “Leveling off is not enough to meet the state threshold. ... I don’t know how feasible that is.”

The state paused all counties moving forward for at least two weeks in the reopening plan last week because of an increase in cases statewide.

Krager said there’s been no new cases in long term care facilities after a nursing home administrator tested positive in mid-June during facility-wide testing.