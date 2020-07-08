County plans random community sample to gauge COVID-19 infection rate

Cowlitz County health officials may random sample 400 residents to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community.
Dr. Steve Krager, county health officer, presented the county commissioners two possible options Wednesday: a random sample using a nasal swab to test for the active virus or an antibody test to measure the presence of virus antibodies in people’s blood. The presence of antibodies is an indicator the person been infected with the disease.
The swab test would show how many people within the sample are infected with COVID-19 at that point in time, Krager said. The result could be used to estimate the prevalence of the virus in the county’s population, he said.
The antibody test could show about how many county residents have been infected in the four month since the virus arrived here, Krager said. The results could give the county a better idea of how many positive cases it’s missed identifying and potentially show how many people are susceptible to the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it’s unclear whether those infected and recovered become immune.
Krager said he would personally prefer antibody testing because health officials could get a more complete picture of virus activity in the county.
Carole Harrison, health department interim director, said the department is reaching out to University of Washington and Oregon Health and Sciences University to see if they would be interested in partnering on the random sample.
The commissioners said they want to move forward with the random sample because not enough people are being tested currently to get an accurate picture of virus’ prevalence in the county.
About 5,600 county residents have been tested, with 235, or 4.2%, turning up positive. If it were meeting state guidelines, the county would have tested about 11,750 people, or nearly twice as many. Based on data from the last week of June, the county should be recording 270 tests a day but is only averaging 73, said Shannon Hoskins, epidemiologist.
The highest number of tests collected in Cowlitz County on a single day was 148 negatives and seven positives on June 29, according to the state Department of Health. That’s about 21 negative tests per positive case, or a rate of 4.5%. The county’s overall rate of positive tests is 4.4%.
Krager said last week he sent out an advisory to providers encouraging more liberal testing in hopes of increasing the county’s testing rate.
Krager said doctors are taught to order tests only if they can guide treatment and therapy. They’re not attuned to the needs of dealing with COVID, in which tests are essential to gather public health data and track cases and close contacts, he said.
Cowlitz County reported seven new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing its pandemic-wide total to 235.
One virus patient is hospitalized outside the county, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website. As of Friday, 78 cases are considered recovered.
The county has recorded 30 new cases so far this week. In the past two weeks the county’s caseload has increased 44%.
Krager said the case rate seems to have leveled off in the last two weeks, with an average of five or six new cases per day.
However, looking at the state measures for moving forward in the governor’s phased reopening plan, the county is still far above the goal of 25 cases per 100,000 in 14 days, with 66 new cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks, he said.
“To make progress, we need to get our case rate down,” Krager said. “Leveling off is not enough to meet the state threshold. ... I don’t know how feasible that is.”
The state paused all counties moving forward for at least two weeks in the reopening plan last week because of an increase in cases statewide.
Krager said there’s been no new cases in long term care facilities after a nursing home administrator tested positive in mid-June during facility-wide testing.
But Harrison said the county has seen more healthcare workers test positive as close contacts of other positive cases. In those cases, the health department works to contact them immediately to make sure they aren’t going into work, she said.
Most of the county’s new infections seem to be in those ages 20 to 40, and many are linked to workplaces, Krager said.
Commissioner Dennis Weber asked Krager about the risk of reopening schools in the fall.
Krager said he would feel more comfortable about reopening schools if the virus activity was lower but that it’s “critically important” they open.
Studies have shown that school-age children don’t seem to pass the disease between each other very much and are more likely to get it from their parents and can pass it to older people as well.
