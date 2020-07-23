County plan for random sample to see COVID prevalence moves forward

Cowlitz County's random coronavirus study of local residents could cost about $150,000 and may involve testing 500 to 1,000 people with help from the University of Washington.
Health officials this week outlined the scope of the study for the county commissioners, who have asked for it to better understand the prevalence of infections in the county. Based on other studies, they said they suspect the rate of infection is far higher than the number of reported cases indicate.
Commissioners Wednesday agreed to move forward with the project and to pay for it with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) funding.
The commissioners earlier this month directed staff to look into conducting a random sample because not enough people are being tested to get an accurate picture of the virus' prevalence in the county.
Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist, told commissioners she approached Oregon Health and Sciences University about the project, but the Portland research hospital is already involved in a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study and UW is able to partner with the county.
However, UW suggested a sample size of 500 to 1,000 people, rather than 400 previously considered, Hoskins said. Samples may be sent to UW or a local lab for analysis. Carole Harrison, interim director of health and human services, said she'd reach out to Lower Columbia College about using one of their laboratories.
Hoskins asked the commissioners to state what they want top learn from the project so she and UW can plan it accordingly.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen said there is "disparity of opinions" on current data and people will be more willing to follow directives if they believe and understand the numbers backing them up. Once the county has concrete, "non-politicized" data, it would help clarify why the public should be compliant with new rules or directives, he said, without elaborating.
"The more we know, the more we'll be able to guide future mandates, to help people," Mortensen said.
Commissioner Dennis Weber agreed the study will help give people the right information.
Although the health officials are pushing for an increase in testing, the data isn't stable enough to track the prevalence of the disease, Hoskins said.
Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, said the study could help the health department better reach people who are infected but aren't getting tested or reached by public health messages.
As of Thursday, 9,540 Cowlitz County residents have been tested for COVID-19, about 9% of the population. Of those, about 4% have been positive, only about 0.4% of the county's population.
The county has generally fallen short of the state's testing goals, and in the past week less than half as much testing is occurring despite health officials call to medical providers to order them more frequently, according to the state Department of Health.
Hoskins said an ongoing CDC blood survey of 10 states, including Washington, show that prevalence of the virus is much higher than confirmed cases show. (This is possible because people infected with COVID-19 often do not show symptoms.)
The first round of the CDC survey, conducted in late March, found about 1% of the population had been infected in the area of Western Washington (King, Snohomish, Pierce, Kitsap and Grays Harbor counties). That would make the prevalence of the virus 11 times higher than the number of positive COVID-19 test results.
The second round of the survey, in late April and early May, included all of Western Washington and found the prevalence rate at least nine time higher than the reported cases.
The presence of antibodies doesn't mean someone is immune to the coronavirus, Krager cautioned.
Some studies have shown that those with mild infection or without symptoms saw a 50% drop in antibodies in about two months and another 50% drop after another two months, he said. It's worrisome that people who've already been infected could be again, and it's not clear what level of antibodies someone needs to avoid reinfection, Krager said.
At least one vaccine being studied had a robust antibody response, so it could possibly last longer than the antibodies from infection but the vaccines would still have a "decay time," Krager said.
Krager also updated the commissioners on recent virus activity.
Cowlitz County reported four new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 383. Thursday was the second day in a row of new cases in the single digits after two weeks of double-digit increases. Social gatherings on or around the 4th of July appeared to drive much of the recent increase in cases, he said.
The county has also seen trend toward younger people being infected, and the danger is that they could infect older or vulnerable household members, Krager said.
"It drives home the responsibility we all have to continue to be vigilant."
If the county can decrease its cases, local officials can make a better case to the state to move forward in the phased reopening plan and to the community that schools can reopen safely, Krager said.
In other virus-related news, Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services Thursday confirmed the county does not have a sixth COVID-19 case. Someone on the state level accidentally misread a test result and increased the county's case count from five.
Once notified of the case, county Health and Human Service staff called the patient, who said their doctor said they tested negative. The public health nurse confirmed with the testing entity that the result was negative, so the health department is notifying the state so it can correct its data, according to the press release.
"There is a common sentiment that ‘they’ are inflating the numbers to make COVID-19 look worse than it is, but in Washington State, that is not happening," Chris Bischoff, health department director, said in the press release. “Mistakes are made, we are only human. The important part is that there is a system in place to catch these and get the data right. This doesn’t lower my confidence in our state data, it only raises it."
