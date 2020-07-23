County plan for random sample to see COVID prevalence moves forward

Hoskins asked the commissioners to state what they want top learn from the project so she and UW can plan it accordingly.

Commissioner Arne Mortensen said there is "disparity of opinions" on current data and people will be more willing to follow directives if they believe and understand the numbers backing them up. Once the county has concrete, "non-politicized" data, it would help clarify why the public should be compliant with new rules or directives, he said, without elaborating.

"The more we know, the more we'll be able to guide future mandates, to help people," Mortensen said.

Commissioner Dennis Weber agreed the study will help give people the right information.

Although the health officials are pushing for an increase in testing, the data isn't stable enough to track the prevalence of the disease, Hoskins said.

Dr. Steve Krager, deputy health officer, said the study could help the health department better reach people who are infected but aren't getting tested or reached by public health messages.

As of Thursday, 9,540 Cowlitz County residents have been tested for COVID-19, about 9% of the population. Of those, about 4% have been positive, only about 0.4% of the county's population.