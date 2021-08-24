County OKs swimming in Yale Lake after recent algal bloom

County health officials have determined Yale Lake is safe for swimming after testing water around a recent algal bloom.

Cowlitz County Health & Human Services Communications Manager Stefanie Donahue said “there is no need to avoid the lake,” but advised people to stay out of “water that smells bad or looks discolored.”

Algal blooms look like scum or foam on the waters’ surface in colors such as red, blue, green or brown. It is difficult to tell whether blooms are harmful, warns the county, though foul odors and discoloration are clues.

Water samples taken Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 on the lake roughly an hour east of Woodland showed toxin levels are below the state’s unhealthy threshold. Donahue said the county will not perform additional tests since toxins appeared at healthy levels for two consecutive weeks.

According to the state, samples taken at Beaver Bay from Aug. 10 to 17 showed slight toxicity levels, while no toxins were found around the Cougar Park and Campground.

Harmful algal blooms can cause symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, throat irritation and dizziness, reports the county. In extreme cases, harmful algal blooms can be fatal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.