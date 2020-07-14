County OKs grants for businesses; Superior Court trials at Event Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved economic recovery grants totaling $1 million to more than 70 local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Cowlitz Economic Development Council (CEDC) group did “blind reviews” of the 203 applications submitted to objectively score them, President Ted Sprague said. A committee of elected officials reviewed the group’s recommendations and put forward the final 74 for commissioner approval.

The system wasn’t perfect but was created quickly to get the businesses the money as soon as possible, Sprague said.

The county received about $6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding and the commissioners decided to initially allocate $1 million for business relief grants. The money can not be used to replace revenue but can cover costs related to the pandemic.

The approved businesses will sign contracts with the CEDC outlining allowable reimbursements, Sprague said. The companies will submit invoices of those expenses and once approved by the CEDC, the county will send out the money.

Sprague said he anticipates most of the money will be sent to businesses before the end of the month.