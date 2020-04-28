County OKs contracts with state, local organizations for virus response

Agreements with local organizations to address the public health needs of homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic moved forward Tuesday, including increased sanitation at shelters and the Longview encampment.
County commissioners Tuesday approved agreements for additional COVID-19 response funding with Community House on Broadway, Cowlitz Family Health Center and Emergency Support Shelter, as well as updated contracts with the state Department of Health.
The professional services agreements are all funded by a $687,800 state Department of Commerce grant.
The contract with Community House is not to exceed $10,000 and will be used to increase sanitation and hygiene at the shelter. Family Health Center received $25,000 to provide education to encampment residents and coordinate services to help prevent spread of the virus.
The agreement with Emergency Support Shelter is also not to exceed $25,000 and also is for increased sanitation and hygiene. It also will increase shelter capacity lost while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The commissioners approved an amendment to the Consolidated Contract with the Washington State Department of Health to increase funds by $350,000 for costs associated with COVID-19 response, including case tracking and contact tracing.
Carole Harrison, health department deputy director, said the state wants the county to have certain capacity to continue case investigations because it's unknown what the outcomes of lifting some social distancing regulations will be. The funds will likely get the county through the summer, she said.
Commissioners also approved a contract amendment for the Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant to include COVID-19 response activities, increase funds by $83,950 and extend the contract through February.
The change will allow the county to partner with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council to support micro-enterprise businesses, said Gena James, human services manager. James said she hopes bring the contract with the CEDC to commissioners for approval in the next couple weeks.
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Corrections Officers Guild, including a 2.5% annual wage increase each year. Weber abstained after moving to table the decision for a month because of revenue concerns.
• Approved a $1.5 million contract with Legacy Contracting Inc. for the Coyote Lane Baxter Creek Bridge project outside of Castle Rock. Up to 85% is funded by a State Salmon Recovery Funding Board grant.
• Approved a $15,490 increase to the support agreement with Mythics for the county's Oracle PeopleSoft services.
• Approved a one-year agreement with Adamosky Technical Solutions Corp. audio-visual services for District and Superior Courts in an amount not to exceed $19,000.
