County OKs contracts with state, local organizations for virus response

Carole Harrison, health department deputy director, said the state wants the county to have certain capacity to continue case investigations because it's unknown what the outcomes of lifting some social distancing regulations will be. The funds will likely get the county through the summer, she said.

Commissioners also approved a contract amendment for the Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant to include COVID-19 response activities, increase funds by $83,950 and extend the contract through February.

The change will allow the county to partner with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council to support micro-enterprise businesses, said Gena James, human services manager. James said she hopes bring the contract with the CEDC to commissioners for approval in the next couple weeks.

In other business the commissioners:

• Approved a four-year collective bargaining agreement with the Corrections Officers Guild, including a 2.5% annual wage increase each year. Weber abstained after moving to table the decision for a month because of revenue concerns.