County officials meeting Friday to consider Phase 2 application

Cowlitz County officials are meeting in back-to-back special meetings Friday morning to consider the county's application for Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan.

The Board of Health will meet at 11 a.m. and the Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:15 a.m. over Zoom. (See breakout for how to join the meeting.) The boards, which are the same in Cowlitz County, will consider the health officer's recommendation to apply for Phase 2.

Gov. Inslee Tuesday announced criteria for counties to apply for Phase 2, including one that the county have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. Cowlitz County was not among the 10 counties immediately eligible under the new criteria because the state looked at cases from April 28 through May 12.

Cowlitz County, with an estimated population of 109,000, has had eight cases in the two-week period from May 7 through May 20, a rate of about 7.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

No new cases have been reported Thursday, leaving the total at 70. The county still has not had a coronavirus-related death.