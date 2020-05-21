You are the owner of this article.
County officials meeting Friday to consider Phase 2 application
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Cowlitz County officials are meeting in back-to-back special meetings Friday morning to consider the county's application for Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan. 

The Board of Health will meet at 11 a.m. and the Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:15 a.m. over Zoom. (See breakout for how to join the meeting.) The boards, which are the same in Cowlitz County, will consider the health officer's recommendation to apply for Phase 2. 

Gov. Inslee Tuesday announced criteria for counties to apply for Phase 2, including one that the county have fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days. Cowlitz County was not among the 10 counties immediately eligible under the new criteria because the state looked at cases from April 28 through May 12.

Cowlitz County, with an estimated population of 109,000, has had eight cases in the two-week period from May 7 through May 20, a rate of about 7.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

No new cases have been reported Thursday, leaving the total at 70. The county still has not had a coronavirus-related death.

Phase 2 allows more outdoor recreation and small group gatherings of five people or less. Barbershops and salons could reopen along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking still will be encouraged.

This story will be expanded. 

Cowlitz County special meeting Friday

The Cowlitz County Board of Health will meet in a special meeting Friday, May 22, at 11:00 a.m. The Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:15 a.m.

To join the Zoom Meeting visit: https://zoom.us/j/93672861718?pwd=dXZqMkRKR0xrTTBPb0JqcmVKSVNodz09

Meeting ID: 936 7286 1718

Password: 568409

