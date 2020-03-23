County officials aim to lower jail population amid COVID-19 concerns

“That’s the kind of case where (coronavirus concerns are) obviously a big factor in the decision-making process,” Warning said. “It’s the same decision all judges make every day. We’re just making it with a little different equation ... (in our) current situation.”“Everybody in the jail, jailers, jail staff or people being held there are kind of in a tough spot,” Scudder said. “I think everybody in the process is aware of that.”

Meanwhile, some local law enforcement agencies said they are taking a more conservative approach to whom they book. Kelso police are still booking people with outstanding warrants or on crimes where mandatory court appearances are required, Captain Rich Fletcher said.

There are some offenses they will not book people for, but for safety reasons he declined to say exactly which ones.

“We are considering alternatives to booking for property crimes and limiting proactive contacts,” Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said. “But if someone needs to go to jail, they’re going to jail. The jail has implemented measures to minimize exposure risks.”