County looks to expedite repairs as bolts on South Toutle Road Bridge break

TOUTLE — The South Toutle Road Bridge, which has endured structural issues throughout the summer, is worsening and officials are looking to start repairs next week.

Cowlitz County Engineer Susan Eugenis said bolts that secure the structure to its foundation have broken, causing the bridge deck to lift roughly 2 inches above the adjoining roadway. The lift occurred sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, she added. Crews placed an asphalt ramp at the location to allow passenger cars to cross.

South Toutle Road Bridge now one lane due to failure of anchor bolts Now, vehicles will need to come to a complete stop before crossing. Stop signs have been installed on both ends of the bridge, and the lanes reduced.

The county reports the bridge is safe for cars, trucks, school buses, ambulances and fire trucks. Vehicles heavier than large, empty semi trucks are banned from the roadway to protect the structure, said Cowlitz County Safety Operations Supervisor Andy Ogden.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Cowlitz County Public Works Department reported "the condition of the South Toutle Road Bridge had worsened." Eugenis said all of the 6-foot bolts that attach the bridge deck to its concrete foundation have broken on the western side of the bridge. She said there are other bolts throughout the structure, making it still safe to use.

"The bridge is not going anywhere," Eugenis said. "It's not going to go floating down the Toutle River."