County looking to improve virtual meetings after frustrations

The Cowlitz County commissioners are exploring different virtual meeting options to allow smoother public participation after some frustrations with the current system.

Joining the meeting via conference call or using the “Go To Meetings” computer system has been a learning process with some frustrations, Commissioner Joe Gardner said Friday. Some participants are unable to hear clearly, he said.

The commissioners cancelled their regular meeting set for Tuesday, May 12 to give them time to look at different virtual platforms for the meetings, Gardner said.

“We don’t want to limit how folks can communicate with us,” he said. “We’re trying to get to a point where we can do that as smoothly as possible.”

Commissioner Dennis Weber said the county has been relying on the in-microphone system to pick up participants calling in to the meeting. The county has attempted to adjust that each week and may switch to a new platform, he said.

The county was “woefully unprepared” for the public to call in and have good audio quality, Commissioner Arne Mortensen said.