County, local agencies likely to pay for Cowlitz River survey

For the second year in a row, the county and other local agencies will have to pick up the bill to survey the Cowlitz River for flood risk related to Mount St. Helens.

Although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Portland District is still optimistic it will get $870,000 for river surveys and other flood-control work, the money likely won’t arrive in time to complete the survey this year, Amy Holmes, corps project manager, told a virutal meeting of local officials Thursday.

The end of July is the county’s “drop dead” time to determine who will pay to get the survey done this year, County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said.

“It’s most important to me that the survey gets done,” Swanson said during a conference call with local officials Thursday. “We will continue to fight for the funding and work on that, but we have to have the baseline data and information.”

If approved by the Cowlitz County commissioners, the county would transfer about $120,000 to the Portland District for the survey, Swanson said. County staff would work with the local jurisdictions that contributed to the survey cost last year to see if they would do so again, he said.