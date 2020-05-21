County homeless committee to re-evaluate homeless campsites Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cowlitz County Ad Hoc Committee on homeless camps is set to meet Friday afternoon to identify and re-evaluate alternative sites for opening an second camp.

The City of Longview designated the current campsite off Alabama Street in December to move campers away from City Hall.

Responding to the coronavirus delayed the committee's efforts to find a second site by the City of Longview's original March 30 deadline.

The committee will meet at 1 p.m. via Zoom. Members of the public can join the meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86852432286. The meeting ID is 868 5243 2286.

The public can also dial in via telephone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799 or 1-408-638-0968 or 1-669-900-6833 or 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799 or 1-646-876-9923.

