County homeless committee to consider new location, old site for campers

In its first meeting in more than two months, the county's ad hoc homeless committee directed staff to gather information on a new site to consider for homeless campers.

The site is on the 1600 block of 13th Avenue in Kelso, at the south end of the Cowlitz County Public Works building, near the Foster Farms chicken plant site.

The City of Longview designated the current campsite off Alabama Street in December to move campers away from City Hall and other public properties. Responding to the coronavirus delayed the committee's efforts to find a second site by the City of Longview's original March 30 deadline. The city also put off moving campers because of the health risks.

Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said its been about 150 days since the site was established, and as the county moves forward in the governor's phased reopening plan, it's time to look for a new site.

"I am concerned for the residents and the conditions in which they live," he said. "I feel for their safety and for the community, we need to come together to find alternative locations so we can get in and restore and sanitize the Alabama Street property."

Starting in January, the committee considered 12 proposed sites but rejected all of them all by the end of February.