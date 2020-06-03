County homeless committee likely to remove Kelso site from consideration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The committee searching for an alternative site for a managed homeless encampment will likely eliminate one of the two sites it planned to consider Friday.

The newly proposed site on the 1600 block of 13th Avenue in Kelso near Foster Farms will probably not work for camp because a large stormwater control pond is located there, said County Commissioner Dennis Weber, a member of the committee.

Weber said when he went to look at the site in person he realized it wouldn't work. The committee may have to take a few steps back, he said.

The county ad hoc committee met for the first time in two months on May 22 to evaluate potential sites to rotate with the city of Longview's designated site off Alabama Street.

Longview City Manager Kurt Sacha suggested the committee consider the 13th Avenue location and the previously proposed “Courthouse Square” site across the street from the Hall of Justice.

Axel Swanson, county chief of staff, said Wednesday at the direction of the committee, county staff has been gathering information on the site and scoring it based on the same criteria used to evaluate other camp locations. Staff members are also developing cost estimates for the site plan, he said.