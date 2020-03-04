County health official: No confirmed COVID-19 cases, but spread possible

Test results for two additional PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center patients came back negative for novel coronavirus Tuesday, leaving Cowlitz County with no confirmed cases, according to county health officials.

All three local patients tested for the disease were St. John inpatients who were in isolation pending results, said Randy Querin, PeaceHealth spokesman.

The patients were admitted for underlying medical conditions, not just because they met risk criteria for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) screening, he said.

St. John has a plan for steps it will take if there is a confirmed case, including continuing care for the patient in isolation, Querin said. The hospital has certain rooms set up for isolation that are clearly marked so caregivers follow protocols, including donning and disposing of gloves, masks and booties that might become contaminated.

All caregivers working with the patients would use personal protective equipment, which provide increasing levels of protection from either droplets or airborne contamination, he said.

If the virus spreads in the community, Querin said St. John also has plans at ready that would call for incremental changes, such as restrictions on hospital visitation.