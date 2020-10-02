County health official: lessons from Trump COVID diagnosis

Cowlitz County health officials Friday identified several lessons that local residents can take from President Donald Trump's and first lady Melania Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
"No one is safe from COVID-19," said Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer. "To me, it stresses the importance of what we're asking the public to do — wear masks and physically distance as much as possible."
Several White House staffers and three journalists who work at the White House have tested positive, the Associated Press reported.
The cases illustrate how "insidiously" the virus can spread because people can be infected and expose others without realizing it, Krager said. Patients without symptoms or who haven't developed symptoms also make it harder to track down close contacts, he said.
Krager said while he doubts anyone with significant symptoms was allowed around the president, virus patients can be infectious for at least two days before showing symptoms, and others may never have any symptoms.
"It can take a long time to develop symptoms and people can be infected a long time without realizing it," Krager said. "It's hard to continue with distancing and not seeing people we love and not being in social situations, but that’s the best way we can prevent transmission."
Although the President and many people around him were being tested often, just because someone tests negative one day, doesn't mean they won't test positive the next, Krager said.
Support Local Journalism
It's helpful for close contacts of confirmed cases to be tested even if they don't have symptoms, but they still need to quarantine the full 14 days, Krager said. In one case, a patient tested negative five days after exposure, but developed symptoms and tested positive on day 14, he said.
"If this was a virus where we knew that you’re only contagious if you have symptoms and if they were clear, I think we could have had control of this, or that it would not have caused so many deaths," he said. "But one of the primary drivers (of COVID-19 deaths) is it can spread without you knowing."
COVID-19 patients are typically contagious two days prior and 10 days after showing symptoms, Krager said. It's less clear how long asymptomatic patients can spread the virus to others, but health officials follow the same 12-day window, he said.
Krager said the White House infections are "very unfortunate" and that he wishes a speedy recovery to everyone affected.
"I do hope it raises awareness of how difficult it is to control the spread," Krager said. "I hope people continue to take this seriously, continue to protect themselves and those around them."
Cowlitz County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total to 696. As of Friday, 554 cases were considered recovered. Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
Clark County reported five COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the total to 60, according to Public Health. County data showed a 12.1% increase in new cases from the previous week, The Columbian reported.
Krager said Clark and Cowlitz counties currently have similar rates of new cases per 100,000 people, but the similar trajectories may not continue.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.