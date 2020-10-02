County health official: lessons from Trump COVID diagnosis

Although the President and many people around him were being tested often, just because someone tests negative one day, doesn't mean they won't test positive the next, Krager said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It's helpful for close contacts of confirmed cases to be tested even if they don't have symptoms, but they still need to quarantine the full 14 days, Krager said. In one case, a patient tested negative five days after exposure, but developed symptoms and tested positive on day 14, he said.

"If this was a virus where we knew that you’re only contagious if you have symptoms and if they were clear, I think we could have had control of this, or that it would not have caused so many deaths," he said. "But one of the primary drivers (of COVID-19 deaths) is it can spread without you knowing."

COVID-19 patients are typically contagious two days prior and 10 days after showing symptoms, Krager said. It's less clear how long asymptomatic patients can spread the virus to others, but health officials follow the same 12-day window, he said.

Krager said the White House infections are "very unfortunate" and that he wishes a speedy recovery to everyone affected.