County health: no new COVID-19 cases, resources needed to expand testing

For the second day in a row, Cowlitz County did not have any new reported COVID-19 cases.

It's possible the county is on the downside of the curve, but it's hard to know if the downward trend in infections will continue, Steven Krager, county deputy health officer, said Thursday.

"As a state, it's looking more and more likely," he said. "But we're finding every county and city has their own trail with this. Not everyone is the same, so it's hard to draw conclusions from other's data."

Expanded testing and contact tracing would theoretically stop the spread of the virus, said but state resources are needed to boost testing locally, Krager said.

Cowlitz County had 26 confirmed cases as of Thursday evening, the latest reported on Tuesday. A zip code map on the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website shows Longview has had 11 cases; Kelso has eight; Woodland has four; Kalama, Castle Rock and Silver Lake each have one; and Ariel, Toutle and Ryderwood have zero.

Krager said people should remain vigilant and cautious, especially those who are at high risk of complications from the disease. Social distancing measures are working, but people need to continue them, he said.