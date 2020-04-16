County health: no new COVID-19 cases, resources needed to expand testing

For the second day in a row, Cowlitz County did not have any new reported COVID-19 cases.
It's possible the county is on the downside of the curve, but it's hard to know if the downward trend in infections will continue, Steven Krager, county deputy health officer, said Thursday.
"As a state, it's looking more and more likely," he said. "But we're finding every county and city has their own trail with this. Not everyone is the same, so it's hard to draw conclusions from other's data."
Expanded testing and contact tracing would theoretically stop the spread of the virus, said but state resources are needed to boost testing locally, Krager said.
Cowlitz County had 26 confirmed cases as of Thursday evening, the latest reported on Tuesday. A zip code map on the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team website shows Longview has had 11 cases; Kelso has eight; Woodland has four; Kalama, Castle Rock and Silver Lake each have one; and Ariel, Toutle and Ryderwood have zero.
Krager said people should remain vigilant and cautious, especially those who are at high risk of complications from the disease. Social distancing measures are working, but people need to continue them, he said.
"I worry we're going to let our guard down and see and jump in cases," Krager said. "We hope cases continue to go down, but we're not planning for that. We're planning for the worse and hoping for the best."
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-WA, and other Democrats outlined a "roadmap to reopening" proposal focusing on expanding testing in order to easing social distancing needs.
Expanding testing locally will depend on resources the county might get from the state and the need, Krager said. The county helps support testing in long term care facilities but isn't planning on providing drive-through or other widespread testing to the public, he said.
"It seems like clinics and hospital doing a good job keeping up with the demand," Krager said.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center began providing rapid COVID-19 testing for patients late last week. The rapid test is not as accurate as the full test, but it only takes about 15 minutes to get results from the time its received in the laboratory, compared to a few days.
Krager said rapid testing could play a bigger role, but it depends on what clinics are able to offer. Although it's possible smaller clinics could afford the rapid tests eventually, Krager said he doesn't think they can now. The county may see "further resources from the state in that regard, but it's too early to say," he said.
Local and state health officials are also discussing expanding case investigation to better trace contacts of confirmed cases, Krager said. When a positive COVID-19 case is reported to the health department, staff work with the patient to identify close contacts and order them to quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms.
Cowlitz County health department staff have done a great job keeping up with contact tracing because there's been a slow trickle of cases, he said. But if cases increase, the county would need more staff to keep up, he said.
"I really think we'll see as hospitals and clinics expand testing, we'll find more cases," Krager said. "The hope is we'll find cases earlier. If we do, we'll be able to do isolation and quarantine work sooner, which will play a part in opening to some extent and should theoretically stop the spread."
