County health department urges caution over spring break amid rising COVID-19 cases

Cowlitz County health officials are asking people to stay close to home this spring break and to take precautions if gathering with others to prevent COVID-19 cases from rising.

COVID-19 cases have plateaued in both Cowlitz and Clark counties, but have begun to increase over the past few weeks, according to a health department press release. Multiple COVID-19 variants that can spread more easily have also been identified in both counties, according to the department.

“The increasing virus activity should be a reminder to all of us that the pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, health officer for Cowlitz and Clark counties. “It’s been a long year and we’re all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we need to have a little more patience.”

Spring break for Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama, Castle Rock and Toutle school districts is April 5-9.

While the number of people getting vaccinated continues to increase, most people in the local communities are not yet protected, according to the press release. In Cowlitz County, 25% of the residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 13% are fully vaccinated.