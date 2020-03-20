County health department: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Cowlitz County health officials had not received any positive COVID-19 test results, according to a Health and Human Services Department Facebook post.
The post was made around 8:30 a.m. It included a list of recommendations to keep workplaces safe.
Some rumors were circulating around the community that the area had had it's first case.
Washington had 1,376 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 1,041 of them in King and Snohomish county. There have been 74 deaths related to the disease, according to the Washington Department of Health.
Cowlitz County is one of 15 Washington counties without a confirmed case. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties have none, and Lewis County has one, a patient who was ttreated and released from St. John Medical Center in Longview earlier this week.
This story will be updated later today.