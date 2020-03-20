You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
County health department: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19
0 comments
breaking

County health department: Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19

As of 8 a.m. Friday, Cowlitz County health officials had not received any positive COVID-19 test results, according to a Health and Human Services Department Facebook post.

The post was made around 8:30 a.m. It included a list of recommendations to keep workplaces safe.

Some rumors were circulating around the community that the area had had it's first case. 

Washington had 1,376 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 1,041 of them in King and Snohomish county. There have been 74 deaths related to the disease, according to the Washington Department of Health. 

Cowlitz County is one of 15 Washington counties without a confirmed case. Pacific and Wahkiakum counties have none, and Lewis County has one, a patient who was ttreated and released from St. John Medical Center in Longview earlier this week.

This story will be updated later today.

0 comments
1
0
3
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”
Local

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”

"These people, these aren’t just firemen. These are husbands, spouses, sons, brothers, sisters. I think that gets lost because being a fireman is so honorable. But they’re people, and when they see bad things over and over again, we expect them to be this tough hero, but they have the same heart and same mind as every other person."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News