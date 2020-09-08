County has enough PPE, lets emergency declaration expire

Weber said the governor listens, “although he doesn’t always do what we want.”

“We need to hammer home things are going well in Cowlitz County, better than expected, because citizens are doing the right thing,” he said.

If the governor refuses the county’s application, he may be “overstepping bounds and not paying attention to science,” Weber said. At that point the county may consider a lawsuit, he said.

The state Department of Health reviews all county applications to move forward in the reopening plan. The state considers several measures, including the rate of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, available hospital beds, ability to respond to outbreaks and case investigation capacity.

To apply, the local public health officer must submit a recommendation to the board of health to move forward to the next phase. The board of health votes on the plan, then the county commissioners (which are the same in Cowlitz County.)

During Tuesday’s meeting, six citizens encouraged the commissioners to push to fully reopen the county.

Commissioner Joe Gardner said he appreciates where everyone is coming from and these are “difficult, frustrating times,” but that he doesn’t have have to authority to do what’s asked of him.