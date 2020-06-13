County gets first COVID-19 case in a nursing home

An administrator at a Cowlitz County nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus, even though the worker had no symptoms, county health officials announced Saturday.
The employee has not had contact with residents and “health officials believe the risk of infection to staff and residents is low,” according to a statement by the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).
Neither the name of the employee nor the nursing home was disclosed. Nor was the gender of the person involved.
The case is the first known infection relating to a Cowlitz County long-term care facility, a fact that likely is a major reason the county still has not had a COVID-19 death among its now 102 cases.
The IMT said the positive test came as a result of universal testing of staff and patients that is ongoing throughout Washington.
In all, 97 staff and residents were tested at the home, and so far only one positive result had emerged. Outcomes still are pending for 12 people. Results are expected later Saturday, said IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera.
“Cowlitz Health and Human Services is currently investigating and asking any close contacts to the case to quarantine for 14 days,” according to the IMT statement.
The news capped a bad week of coronavirus news for the county, which saw its total COVID-19 infections increase by about a third. A quarter of the cases were reported this week, just as the county was about to apply for phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen and revive the economy.
The county went to phase 2 three weeks ago, and since then large gatherings have assembled for alternate graduation events and demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
In addition, many local citizens continue to ignore public health recommendations to wear face masks in public as a way to help spread the disease to others. The nursing home case cuts to the heart of the face mask recommendation: infected people can still spread the disease even if they show no symptoms.
Herrera said contact tracing for the nursing home worker is not complete, but he assumed the employee has avoided large gatherings because of the need to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to the vulnerable population.
“Those are questions that public health nurses are incorporating into their contract tracing,” Herrera said.
The Cowlitz County Commissioners are expected early next week to decide whether to pursue applying to the state for phase 3 status.
Just under 90% of the 1,204 Washington deaths attributed to coronavirus have been people 60 or older, and 51% have been among people 80 and above, according to the state Health Department.
This story will be updated later today.
