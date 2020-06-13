County gets first COVID-19 case in a nursing home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An administrator at a Cowlitz County nursing home has tested positive for the coronavirus, even though the worker had no symptoms, county health officials announced Saturday.

The employee has not had contact with residents and “health officials believe the risk of infection to staff and residents is low,” according to a statement by the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT).

Neither the name of the employee nor the nursing home was disclosed. Nor was the gender of the person involved.

The case is the first known infection relating to a Cowlitz County long-term care facility, a fact that likely is a major reason the county still has not had a COVID-19 death among its now 102 cases.

The IMT said the positive test came as a result of universal testing of staff and patients that is ongoing throughout Washington.

In all, 97 staff and residents were tested at the home, and so far only one positive result had emerged. Outcomes still are pending for 12 people. Results are expected later Saturday, said IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera.

“Cowlitz Health and Human Services is currently investigating and asking any close contacts to the case to quarantine for 14 days,” according to the IMT statement.