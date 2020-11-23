County gets 86 COVID cases over the weekend; Toutle middle/high to go remote

As Cowlitz County's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike, Toutle Lake School District announced Monday older students will return to fully remote school next week.
The county reported 86 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 1,290. As of Friday, 787 of those cases were considered recovered. Cowlitz County also reported four new hospitalizations, with a total 11 virus patients currently hospitalized outside the county.
Cowlitz County is in the high level of COVID-19 activity with 250 new cases per 100,000 people from tests completed between Nov. 4 to Nov. 17, according to the county's weekly data report. The county has been in the high level for about three weeks.
The county's percent of positive tests increased to 12.6%, but health officials said this estimate should be "interpreted with caution" because the state had a significant backlog of test results over the weekend.
The state Department of Health announced Saturday it has temporarily paused reporting negative COVID-19 test results because the disease reporting system is receiving too many records per day to process without creating a backlog. The state is requesting the largest labs to send the aggregate number of negative test results each day instead of individual negative test results, according to a department press release.
Wahkiakum County reported four new cases Monday, bringing its total to 20. Two of the new cases are connected to the same cohort as the case reported last week linked to the Wahkiakum School District, according to the health department.
In Longview, the school district reported one Columbia Heights staff member and one Mt. Solo staff member tested positive Nov. 19, neither of whom had been exposed at the schools.
Three staff members from Robert Grey tested positive on Nov. 20, two not exposed at the school and one exposed at the school. One transportation staff member also tested positive Nov. 20.
Castle Rock and Kelso schools did not report any new cases Monday.
Toutle Lake School District announced it would return students grades 7-12 to remote learning, effective Monday, Nov. 30.
Superintendent Bob Garrett said there will be some exceptions for students with special needs and those without internet access, and students in grades K-6 will continue in the hybrid model as they have been since the beginning of the school year.
“We are hoping that that will remain the case until at least our semester break. It is possible that we may have to roll back some or all of our elementary students sometime in December,” Garrett said in a letter to parents.
He added that he will bring older students back to hybrid when the county has been a moderate level of COVID-19 activity for an extended period of time. Moderate is having less than 75 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
“We look forward to that day,” Garrett said. “We understand the hardships that this may cause. If there is anything that we can do to help during this time, please do not hesitate to contact someone in one of our offices.”
The district will keep letting families pick up free meals on campus and will restart its food pantry program, Garett said.
“We can also try to connect students and families with community resources that can help in difficult situations,” he said. “If you or someone you know could benefit from these programs please reach out.”
