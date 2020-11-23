County gets 86 COVID cases over the weekend; Toutle middle/high to go remote

Wahkiakum County reported four new cases Monday, bringing its total to 20. Two of the new cases are connected to the same cohort as the case reported last week linked to the Wahkiakum School District, according to the health department.

In Longview, the school district reported one Columbia Heights staff member and one Mt. Solo staff member tested positive Nov. 19, neither of whom had been exposed at the schools.

Three staff members from Robert Grey tested positive on Nov. 20, two not exposed at the school and one exposed at the school. One transportation staff member also tested positive Nov. 20.

Castle Rock and Kelso schools did not report any new cases Monday.

Toutle Lake School District announced it would return students grades 7-12 to remote learning, effective Monday, Nov. 30.

Superintendent Bob Garrett said there will be some exceptions for students with special needs and those without internet access, and students in grades K-6 will continue in the hybrid model as they have been since the beginning of the school year.