County finished testing at Foster Farms, won't specify new cases there

Cowlitz County health officials, encouraged by what they consider a relatively low number of cases at Foster Farms, plan no more mass testing there and say they will no longer reveal whether new COVID cases are related to the Kelso chicken processing plant.
“By comparison to other (meat) processing plants throughout the country that have experienced significant issues related to COVID-19, we have not seen the kind of unfettered spread throughout the facility like we would have expected to see,” Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team (IMT) spokesman Ralph Herrera said Thursday.
If there’s a wave of new cases at the facility, the IMT could “pivot back” into linking cases to that location, Herrera said. But “unless we see a very clear significant public health concern that requires us” to do so, they will treat it like they would any other employer out of concerns for patient privacy, Herrera said.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Cowlitz County Thursday, leaving the county total at 46. Sixteen of those cases involve workers at Foster Farms, which employs about 600 workers. None of the county’s COVID patients is hospitalized, although roughly 10 had been at some point, health officials said.
Only one Foster Farms worker has been hospitalized, and that person is now recovering at home, county deputy health officer Dr. Steven Krager said Thursday.
Officials have completed testing on roughly 200 Foster Farms employees, or about one-third of the plant workforce, in two rounds over the last two weeks. They focused the testing on the meat packaging floor, where the initial handful of positive cases were found and which is the largest part of the facility. Those who tested positive weren’t feeling sick, Herrera said. Anyone with symptoms was instructed to stay home.
Because Foster Farms employees have been consistent about staying home from work while sick, and because Foster Farms took steps to keep the facility safe, officials said they don’t see evidence that other parts of the plant were exposed. So IMT and health officials aren’t calling for any reductions or production changes at the facility.
“On the contrary,” Herrera said: “Any areas where we’ve identified an opportunity for additional steps, Foster Farms has been right on top of it.”
“We can’t stress enough just how impressive the mitigation efforts that Foster Farms underwent to reduce transmission in their plant were,” he continued. “I think the Health department, the IMT and myself would all conclude at this point that (those efforts) clearly had a significant positive impact on the limited number of positive cases that we’ve seen at the facility.”
That doesn’t mean the facility is immune from the virus or that more cases won’t appear. In fact, Krager acknowledged that, by the very nature of being a meat-processing facility, there is a slightly elevated risk of infection at Foster Farms.
“By nature it’s going to be a slightly higher risk. But I do think there are efforts being done in regards to barriers, screening, (and) masks that will make things a lot better going forward,” Krager said. “Right now we’re not seeing significant evidence of large numbers of transmission within the plant.”
