County finished testing at Foster Farms, won't specify new cases there

Officials have completed testing on roughly 200 Foster Farms employees, or about one-third of the plant workforce, in two rounds over the last two weeks. They focused the testing on the meat packaging floor, where the initial handful of positive cases were found and which is the largest part of the facility. Those who tested positive weren’t feeling sick, Herrera said. Anyone with symptoms was instructed to stay home.

Because Foster Farms employees have been consistent about staying home from work while sick, and because Foster Farms took steps to keep the facility safe, officials said they don’t see evidence that other parts of the plant were exposed. So IMT and health officials aren’t calling for any reductions or production changes at the facility.

“On the contrary,” Herrera said: “Any areas where we’ve identified an opportunity for additional steps, Foster Farms has been right on top of it.”

“We can’t stress enough just how impressive the mitigation efforts that Foster Farms underwent to reduce transmission in their plant were,” he continued. “I think the Health department, the IMT and myself would all conclude at this point that (those efforts) clearly had a significant positive impact on the limited number of positive cases that we’ve seen at the facility.”