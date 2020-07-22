County financial outlook improves; COVID-related deficit still expected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County’s financial outlook has improved dramatically on new sales tax reports, which prompted officials to reduce a projected 2020 budget deficit in half.

However, the county still faces coronavirus-related budget troubles, officials said.

The county now is estimated to face a $2.5 million budget deficit this year due to COVID-19-related revenue declines, well less than the $4.2 million shortfall predicted last month, County Finance Director Kurt Williams told the county commissioners Wednesday.

Current forecasts show slight improvements for 2021 and 2022 budgets as well, but the county could still face deficits of $4.4 million and $4.2 million in those years, respectively, Williams said.

Sales tax and property tax revenues have risen, accounting for the improved outlook, Williams said.

April sales tax revenue in the county was up 24% over last year, while the state saw a 10 to 12% decrease, Williams said.

However, Williams said he’s concerned that sales tax will fall if Congress does not renew a $600 add-on unemployment benefit that expires at the end of this week. Any decrease in spending in August would first show up in the sales tax report due in October, he said.