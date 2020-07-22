County financial outlook improves; COVID-related deficit still expected

Cowlitz County’s financial outlook has improved dramatically on new sales tax reports, which prompted officials to reduce a projected 2020 budget deficit in half.
However, the county still faces coronavirus-related budget troubles, officials said.
The county now is estimated to face a $2.5 million budget deficit this year due to COVID-19-related revenue declines, well less than the $4.2 million shortfall predicted last month, County Finance Director Kurt Williams told the county commissioners Wednesday.
Current forecasts show slight improvements for 2021 and 2022 budgets as well, but the county could still face deficits of $4.4 million and $4.2 million in those years, respectively, Williams said.
Sales tax and property tax revenues have risen, accounting for the improved outlook, Williams said.
April sales tax revenue in the county was up 24% over last year, while the state saw a 10 to 12% decrease, Williams said.
However, Williams said he’s concerned that sales tax will fall if Congress does not renew a $600 add-on unemployment benefit that expires at the end of this week. Any decrease in spending in August would first show up in the sales tax report due in October, he said.
Another “shadow” over the forecast is the continued increase in COVID-19 cases and how long it may prevent the county from moving forward in the governor’s phased reopening plan, Williams said.
“It looks better than it did a month ago but there is still concern and some things are completely unknown as far as federal government action and when stimulus runs out. It’s hard to project,” Williams said.
Williams said based on the new numbers, immediate budget cuts may not be necessary this fall. However, commissioners should begin looking at possible cuts for 2021 when budget preparation starts next month, he said.
On Tuesday, the commissioners made budget adjustments that included costs and grants related to the pandemic. These includes about $6 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding the county is set to receive.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners approved:
- A three-year service agreement with Cowlitz 911 for emergency communications and dispatch services. The agreement includes a 1.6% annual increase. In 2020, the county will pay about $543,580.
- An addendum to the contract with PPC Solutions to provide extra court security at the Cowlitz County Expo Center when Superior Court holds trials there due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first month will cost up to $19,500 and includes set up and rental for a metal detector as well as training, Sheriff Brad Thurman said. Moving forward, security at the Expo Center will cost a maximum of $17,900 monthly for three security officers and the metal detector, he said. Trials are are on hold until at least Aug. 10.
- An interlocal agreement with the city of Longview to allocate the county’s portion of its 2020 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant to the Longview Police Department to fund school resource officers. Thurman said since the sheriff’s office doesn’t have a school program, it makes sense for Longview to receive the entire $10,700 grant.
