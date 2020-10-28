County elections office warns of fake voter info website

An unofficial website spreading misinformation about the election is gaining traction on social media, and voters should not rely on it for verifiable information, the Cowlitz County Auditor warned Wednesday.

The website votewashington.info is not an official site of the Office of the Secretary of State or its county election partners, Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland wrote in a press release. The site has been reported to partners at the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Center for Internet Security as misinformation.

It is not an official and verifiable source of election information, Fundingsland said.

The county elections office will contact voters with challenged ballots directly to resolve the issue. In addition, voters can check the status of their ballot on their own by visiting VoteWA.gov, the state's official election website.

If voters have questions about the information on the site, they should contact the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 N. Fourth Ave., Rm. 107, Kelso, WA 98626, by email at elections@co.cowlitz.wa.us or by phone at 360-577-3005.

