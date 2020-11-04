County election officials: Most ballots will be counted Friday

The machine plays the role of sorter, scanner, siganture capturer and “anomaly catcher,” so what used to be a four-day process now happens in a matter of minutes, Fundingsland said. In addition to speeding up the counting process, the machine also made following COVID-19 restrictions easier because it “helped us tremendously in cutting down on the number of tempoary staff” needed to handle ballots, Fundingsland said.

To count each ballot, an elections staff member loads unprocessed ballots into the machine, which sucks them in one by one, figure-eights them past a barcode scanner and signature verification camera, then pushes them out into sorting lanes. Correct ballots are batched into groups of 100, while incorrect ballots with “anomalies” are sorted out into a separate section for review by a staff member.

“It looks for all the anomalies,” Fundingsland said. “It looks for people who return primary ballots instead of general election ballots. It sorts out any Clark or Lewis county ballots dropped here that need to be sent to those counties. It looks for discrepancies in the thickness of the envelope. ... It has all those things calibrated into the machine, and it will kick all those anomalies out for us, rather than my counters having to check every single envelope to check for the right date and the right county.”