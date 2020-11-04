County election officials: Most ballots will be counted Friday

It won’t take long for Cowlitz County voters to have a clearer picture of the local outcomes in this election.
Virtually all of the ballots left to count in the county should be tabulated by Friday evening, County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said Wednesday.
“Our processes are almost twice as fast as what you would have seen back in the last presidential election (in 2016). We would have been processing ballots the entire week. ... That’s just not going to happen this election,” Fundingsland said. “I would be surprised if we don’t have these 9,000 ballots and then some — whatever we receive in the mail — completely done by Thursday or Friday evening.”
As of Wednesday evening, elections staff estimated that nearly 9,200 ballots remained to be processed. A few more may trickle in by mail, though Fundingsland said she doesn’t expect the mail-in ballots total to grow the total in any significant way.
“We will get some by mail, but it has been really light this election. ... We are not anticipating a large number of mail-in ballots,” she said.
So far, less than 20% of ballots arrived by mail, according to the daily return data. In recent years the county has received close to 30% to 50% of ballots by mail, depending on the election, Fundingsland said.
The counting process this year is helped along by a new ballot sorting machine. The election office used the machine in the April special election and August primary election, but this is its presidential election debut.
The machine plays the role of sorter, scanner, siganture capturer and “anomaly catcher,” so what used to be a four-day process now happens in a matter of minutes, Fundingsland said. In addition to speeding up the counting process, the machine also made following COVID-19 restrictions easier because it “helped us tremendously in cutting down on the number of tempoary staff” needed to handle ballots, Fundingsland said.
To count each ballot, an elections staff member loads unprocessed ballots into the machine, which sucks them in one by one, figure-eights them past a barcode scanner and signature verification camera, then pushes them out into sorting lanes. Correct ballots are batched into groups of 100, while incorrect ballots with “anomalies” are sorted out into a separate section for review by a staff member.
“It looks for all the anomalies,” Fundingsland said. “It looks for people who return primary ballots instead of general election ballots. It sorts out any Clark or Lewis county ballots dropped here that need to be sent to those counties. It looks for discrepancies in the thickness of the envelope. ... It has all those things calibrated into the machine, and it will kick all those anomalies out for us, rather than my counters having to check every single envelope to check for the right date and the right county.”
During one hour of sorting Wednesday, the machine pushed out about a dozen ballots with anomalies from more than 300 counted, including about four from other counties, one that was too thick because it had the voter instruction paper inside and about four that were packaged in primary election envelopes.
In front of a witness, a staff member opened the primary envelopes to check that a general election ballot had not been mispackaged. Any ballot that was the right one for this voting cycle was repackaged in a new envelope and sent back through the machine.
The wrong-county ballots were stamped to mark they were valid and received on-time, then packaged up to send to the correct county for counting.
Once all ballots are sorted, they are stored in a secured location. A trained signature verifer uses the photo of the signature taken by the sorting machine to check it matches the signature on file for that voter. Any signature mismatches or mistakes that need to be “cured” are sorted out, and the voter is contacted by elections staff.
“This is (voter) protection in a vote-by-mail process. We visually, manually look at their signature on their ballot and compare it to the signature in their voter registration file,” Fundingsland said. “I know it’s difficult when you get a letter that says their siganture doesn’t match. It’s not an easy thing to hear. But I hope the message receieved is that we are looking at every signature on every ballot and we are giving you the opportunity to cure those because we want to see your vote count.”
County election results will be certified Nov. 24, and voters have until Nov. 23 to resolve any signature errors.
Correctly signed ballots then go through the sorter one more time. Then they are taken to the opening board, where trained staff scan in each ballot into the county’s digital system, then check them for any errors. The scanning machine automatically checks for undervotes, overvotes, write-ins, blank ballots or “something that isn’t readable.” Then a team of staff members from both political parties use the state’s voter intent manual to determine how those votes should be counted in a process called adjudication.
“So if there is an undervote or a light pencil mark, they have a voter intent manual that says how they should count the vote. It’s consistent throughout the state,” Fundingsland said.
Every adjudication decision is saved in a log with a time stamp and signatures from the staff members that made the call. That log stays with the ballot.
When all the data is uploaded and adjudicated for the day, a staff member presses a button to tabulate and upload the latest results.
That lest step is the “smooth sailing part,” Fundingsland said.
“Results is the easiest part of the job. It’s a matter of pulling data and uploading it to a computer that has internet access. ... The rest of the steps have a lot of work involved.”
The county will live-stream this ballot processing procedure on Facebook while staff work to finalize the election.
