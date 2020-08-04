County District 1 commissioner race 3-way tie; Weber leads in District 2

Finn, 42, said he's running to fix what he considers the county's lack of cooperation with the cities and other entities.

Former Kalama Councilwoman Siipola said she is running because the county can do better to move its economy forward. Many Kalama voters criticized Siipola for pushing her own agenda and not listening to citizens during the process of locating and funding the city’s new police station. Although it was widely considered the cause of her lost re-election to the Kalama City Council last year, Siipola stands by her decision.

In the District 2 race, Weber took 41.5% of the vote to lead and Anagnostou tallied 35.5%. Weber captured 2,571 votes, a 370-vote lead over Anagnostou. Jack Hansen got 1,369 votes, or 22.1%, and won't move on to November's election.

Weber, a Republican, is seeking his third four-year term representing the district, which covers Longview and the immediate rural area around the city. Weber, 68, previously served on the Longview City Council for more than 20 years and has campaigned on his experience as a tool to get things done.

Anagnostou, 61, ran as an independent. He said was disappointed in some of the commissioners' recent decisions about how to address homelessness and the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants to make a change in the direction of the board.

Hansen, a Republican, said he had an advantage as a political newcomer and would help bring a needed "culture change" to the board.

