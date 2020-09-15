County crews clean rock spill on South Toutle Road; drivers should take caution

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County road crews Tuesday responded to a rock spill on South Toutle Road that reportedly damaged some vehicles driving through the area.

A private hauler spilled the rocks Tuesday morning, according a Facebook post by the county public works department. County crews started cleaning the spill around 10 a.m., according to the post.

The rocks are estimated to be three- to four-inches in size.

"We've received reports of damage to vehicles," public works wrote in the post. "Please use extra caution if travelling on this road this morning."

