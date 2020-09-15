County crews clean rock spill on South Toutle Road; drivers should take caution

Cowlitz County road crews Tuesday responded to a rock spill on South Toutle Road that reportedly damaged some vehicles driving through the area.
A private hauler spilled the rocks Tuesday morning, according a Facebook post by the county public works department. County crews started cleaning the spill around 10 a.m., according to the post.
The rocks are estimated to be three- to four-inches in size.
"We've received reports of damage to vehicles," public works wrote in the post. "Please use extra caution if travelling on this road this morning."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.