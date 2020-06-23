County creates committee to review business relief grant applications

Cowlitz County board of commissioners on Tuesday took another step forward in establishing an economic relief program funded by federal coronavirus aid money and also created a committee to help allocate grants to local businesses.
The commissioners designated $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for the program administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. The CEDC group will review the applications and forward them to the new committee, which will make recommendations to the commissioners. The commissioners will then ratify the final grant allocations during their regular weekly meetings.
The committee includes Commissioner Joe Gardner, Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone, Woodland Mayor Will Finn, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg and Kalama Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Macias-Hughes.
The commissioners said they hope to use more of the county's $6 million in CARES Act funds for a second round of grants, but since the county receives the money on a reimbursement basis, it can't give out too much at once before getting some back, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.
Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday. Applications and more information are available online at cowlitzedc.com under "Business Assistance."
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract not to exceed $11,830 with Twin City Glass to install protective glass barriers in the District Court Clerk's office and in courtrooms four, five and six as a coronavirus distancing measure.
Ronda Hollis, purchasing services manager, said the District Court has been wanting to install glass barriers for years as a safety precaution.
The commissioners also:
• Approved a resolution dissolving a exchange project fund used to set aside money for the Industrial Way Oregon Way project with the city of Longview. The county paid Longview the money as its part of the contract, so the fund is no longer needed, said Traci Jackson, administrative services manager.
• Approved a $41,470 contract with the Washington State Military Department for training and upgrades for the Cowlitz 911 Center. Since the center separated from the county, the county is acting as a pass through agency for the funds, Gardner said.
