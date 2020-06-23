County creates committee to review business relief grant applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County board of commissioners on Tuesday took another step forward in establishing an economic relief program funded by federal coronavirus aid money and also created a committee to help allocate grants to local businesses.

The commissioners designated $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds for the program administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. The CEDC group will review the applications and forward them to the new committee, which will make recommendations to the commissioners. The commissioners will then ratify the final grant allocations during their regular weekly meetings.

The committee includes Commissioner Joe Gardner, Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone, Woodland Mayor Will Finn, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg and Kalama Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Macias-Hughes.

The commissioners said they hope to use more of the county's $6 million in CARES Act funds for a second round of grants, but since the county receives the money on a reimbursement basis, it can't give out too much at once before getting some back, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.

Grant applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday. Applications and more information are available online at cowlitzedc.com under "Business Assistance."