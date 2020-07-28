County COVID data shows workplaces, gatherings top infection sources

From June to July, the county saw a three- or four-fold increase in cases while testing went up about two-fold, she said.

Despite an increase in cases, the county is keeping up with case investigations and is meeting or exceeding the state’s targets of reaching cases within 24 hours and contacts within 48 hours, Hoskins said.

Carole Harrison, interim health director, said case investigators and contact tracers will never ask for social security numbers or any payment information. If someone does, it’s a scam.

Dr. Steve Krager, county deputy health officer, said it looks like COVID-19 will be the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020, based on disease deaths mortality rates from 2017 (the most recent year of complete data).

As of Tuesday, the U.S. has reported more than 147,670 COVID-19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s unlikely to surpass heart disease and cancer, which number 647,500 and 599,100 annual deaths, respectively, he said.

Krager said he’s gotten a lot of questions about the COVID-19 deaths and how they are counted. Recently the state Department of Health clearly defined what deaths it is counting as virus-caused and how and removed some deaths clearly not caused by COVID-19.

Since the county only recently recorded its first virus deaths, public health is still refining how they are reported, Krager said. Right now, he is reviewing the patients’ charts and reporting them if someone very clearly died due to COVID-19. If it’s unclear, the county would wait to report it as a COVID death until it can review the cause listed on the death certificate, he said.

