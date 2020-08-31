County commissioners to consider rent assistance program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday are set to consider establishing a rent assistance program for low-income residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners will vote on a contract with the state Department of Commerce not to exceed $1.13 million for a rent assistance program to prevent evictions by paying past due and future rent. They will also vote on a $962,500 agreement with Lower Columbia CAP to run the program through the end of 2020.

The commissioners are set to vote on a $289,000 Emergency Solutions Grant from the state Department of Commerce supplementing previous homeless assistance grants.

They will also consider a corresponding agreement with Emergency Support Shelter to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic among families and individuals who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance through June 2022.

In other business, the commissioners are set to vote on:

• A bid award for the Ostrander Road/Pacific Avenue North intersection improvement house and wall demolition project. JH Kelly was the lowest of 11 bidders, at $94,425. The company's bid was $159,675 below the engineer's estimate, according to public works.

• The appointment of P. Stephen Dijulio of Foster Garvey law firm as special deputy prosecuting attorney and a three-year agreement with Foster Garvey. Under the agreement, Dijulio would provide legal services for the county related to the Headquarters Landfill.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.