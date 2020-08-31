 Skip to main content
County commissioners to consider rent assistance program
County commissioners to consider rent assistance program

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday are set to consider establishing a rent assistance program for low-income residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The commissioners will vote on a contract with the state Department of Commerce not to exceed $1.13 million for a rent assistance program to prevent evictions by paying past due and future rent. They will also vote on a $962,500 agreement with Lower Columbia CAP to run the program through the end of 2020.  

The commissioners are set to vote on a $289,000 Emergency Solutions Grant from the state Department of Commerce supplementing previous homeless assistance grants.

They will also consider a corresponding agreement with Emergency Support Shelter to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic among families and individuals who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance through June 2022. 

In other business, the commissioners are set to vote on:  

• A bid award for the Ostrander Road/Pacific Avenue North intersection improvement house and wall demolition project. JH Kelly was the lowest of 11 bidders, at $94,425. The company's bid was $159,675 below the engineer's estimate, according to public works. 

• The appointment of P. Stephen Dijulio of Foster Garvey law firm as special deputy prosecuting attorney and a three-year agreement with Foster Garvey. Under the agreement, Dijulio would provide legal services for the county related to the Headquarters Landfill. 

