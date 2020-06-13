County commissioners set to extend COVID emergency declaration

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County commissioners will consider extending their COVID-19 emergency declaration for the third time during their Tuesday meeting.

The declaration, first approved March 4, allows the county to respond to the public health emergency. The measure includes a procurement process for personal protective equipment and allows local businesses to access federal grants.

The commissioners clarified last month that the local declaration is not the same measure that restricts business and other activity.

The commissioners are also set to consider a resolution creating a committee to allocate economic recovery grants for Cowlitz County businesses. The county designated $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for a business relief program administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. A CEDC group will review applications and forward them to the new committee for final approval.

The committee includes Commissioner Joe Gardner, Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone, Woodland Mayor Will Finn, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg and Kalama Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Macias-Hughes.