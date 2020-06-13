County commissioners set to extend COVID emergency declaration

Cowlitz County commissioners will consider extending their COVID-19 emergency declaration for the third time during their Tuesday meeting.
The declaration, first approved March 4, allows the county to respond to the public health emergency. The measure includes a procurement process for personal protective equipment and allows local businesses to access federal grants.
The commissioners clarified last month that the local declaration is not the same measure that restricts business and other activity.
The commissioners are also set to consider a resolution creating a committee to allocate economic recovery grants for Cowlitz County businesses. The county designated $1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for a business relief program administered by the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. A CEDC group will review applications and forward them to the new committee for final approval.
The committee includes Commissioner Joe Gardner, Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone, Woodland Mayor Will Finn, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg and Kalama Mayor Pro-tem Sandra Macias-Hughes.
A special Board of Health meeting is set for 8:45 a.m. Tuesday to consider applying for Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan. The application requires a recommendation to move forward from the health officer, which is dependent on virus activity over the weekend, said Axel Swanson, county chief of staff.
During a Wednesday afternoon workshop, the commissioners are set to discuss the county’s finances and how the pandemic has affected the budget.
Members of the public can join the Tuesday meetings on video platform Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94612805144 or call 1-253-215-8782 and enter 94612805144#.
For Wednesday’s 1:30 p.m. meeting, the public can visit https://zoom.us/s/92101312772 or call 1-253-215-8782 and enter 92101312772#.
