County commissioners reject shelter grant because of state requirements

Michael O’Neill said it seems the county is taking a position that it shouldn’t invest funds in a program unless it can restrict people from receiving shelter, which “contradicts common sense.”

Speaking against the county applying for the grant, Bill Josh said the program doesn’t mandate participation so it would only benefit the organization getting paid to provide services.

Chris Bornstedt said the community has discussed this for years, adding that the citizens don’t want a low barrier shelter.

Commissioner Gardner said he had “done his homework” on the grant program since last week and found several “hurdles” to applying.

The program does not require residents to participate in services or make progress on a housing stability plan, which are important to incorporate in an encampment plan, Gardner said. Although the state said it would be willing to work with the county on allowing rules such as cleanliness and general expectations of residents, the other program requirements are “pretty black and white,” he said.