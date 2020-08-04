County commissioners reject shelter grant because of state requirements

After an unplanned discussion Tuesday, the Cowlitz County commissioners said they won’t apply for a $577,000 state grant that would have been used to create a hosted homeless campsite.
Last week, Commissioner Joe Gardner committed to reviewing citizen comments and information about the Department of Commerce grant after several residents spoke on both sides of the program.
The state Department of Commerce earmarked the grant for Cowlitz County and the city of Longview if they apply together, said Gena James, county human services manager. The grant application was due at the end of the week, but the county received an extension until Aug. 14, James said.
The grant was not on Tuesday’s meeting agenda but the commissioners discussed it after hearing public comment on the topic.
Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian pastor, spoke in support of the grant, pointing to the severe weather shelter operated by the Kelso Longview Ministerial Association last winter as a successful low barrier program.
“It can be done well with enough resources to adequately pay staff to keep things running smoothly,” Kearny said. “The problem won’t go away because you send dollars away. It will only prevent you from trying a new solution to address issues at the current encampment.”
The county has discussed setting up a designated homeless campsite since December when the city of Longview established a site on Alabama Street to move campers from outside City Hall.
Michael O’Neill said it seems the county is taking a position that it shouldn’t invest funds in a program unless it can restrict people from receiving shelter, which “contradicts common sense.”
Speaking against the county applying for the grant, Bill Josh said the program doesn’t mandate participation so it would only benefit the organization getting paid to provide services.
Chris Bornstedt said the community has discussed this for years, adding that the citizens don’t want a low barrier shelter.
Commissioner Gardner said he had “done his homework” on the grant program since last week and found several “hurdles” to applying.
The program does not require residents to participate in services or make progress on a housing stability plan, which are important to incorporate in an encampment plan, Gardner said. Although the state said it would be willing to work with the county on allowing rules such as cleanliness and general expectations of residents, the other program requirements are “pretty black and white,” he said.
Garder said another problem he saw with the program is that a shelter funded by the grant must be open by December 2020. Considering the months it took for the county’s ad hoc committee to identify potential sites for the encampment, the county would have to scramble to meet the state’s deadline, he said.
The program would also require the county to tie in a shelter to its five-year plan, which currently doesn’t include this as a priority.
Commissioner Arne Mortensen said the commission is trying to come up with a “believable” solution within constraints from the taxpayers and the Department of Commerce, but those constraints are incompatible.
Commissioner Dennis Weber said he is disappointed the county won’t move forward and that the status quo will continue. All three commissioners are skeptical the guidelines would tie their hands too much, he said. Weber said he wished the state had more flexibility.
The commissioners aren’t saying that Longview is on its own or that they won’t work with the city on a different option, Gardner said. The commissioners said they would support funding a hosted encampment with rules that would use document recording fees.
In other business, the commissioners approved a contract with the Washington State Health Care Authority for $295,750 from the Criminal Justice Treatment Account to provide substance use disorder treatment and recovery support services for drug court participants. The commissioners also approved contracts with Choices, Columbia Wellness, Awakenings and Cowlitz Family Health Center to provide those services. Last year, the program served more than 300 individuals, James said.
