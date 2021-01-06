 Skip to main content
County commissioners preliminarily approve Silver Lake subdivision
On the waterfront

Mount St. Helens looms above boaters enjoying a cruise around Silver Lake on a sunny afternoon in June 2017.

 Roger Werth, The Daily News

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved the preliminary plat application for a 16-lot subdivision near Silver Lake. 

The development at 306 Hall Rd. will extend to the south of the existing 45-lot Silver Lake Village, which was constructed in 2017. 

The new subdivision, Silver Lake Village 2, will include lots of about 6,000 square feet on 15.6 acres. The development will also include expansion of Trevor Lane and two new street stems to the south, according to the planning department staff report. 

The remaining acreage of wetlands and wetland buffer will be placed in a conservation easement, according to the report. 

According to the report, the required standard wetland buffer for the wetlands and proposed development is 150 feet. Cowlitz County Code has a buffer flexibility option, and the applicant proposed a 110-foot buffer and would offset the reduction with mitigation, according to the report. 

The county also requires a professional archaeological survey prior to ground disturbing activities because the site has a high risk of containing archaeological resources, according to the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation's predictive model and the county's preservation commission. 

The subdivision is consistent with the county's comprehensive plan goals for the area, according to the staff report. 

