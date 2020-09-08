County commissioners OK funding increase for housing assistance program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The local branch of a state rental assistance program for people who are temporarily disabled received a slight boost in funding this year in response to high demand.

The Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a $467,000 increase to a contract with the state Department of Commerce to help people find and maintain stable housing. The increase brings the two-year contract total to about $3.47 million through June 2021.

A majority of the money funds the Housing and Essential Needs (HEN) program, which provides essential needs items or rental assistance for low-income individuals who are temporarily unable to work.

The contract also helps pay for the county's annual Point in Time count and five-year plan to address homelessness, said Gena James, county human services manager.

The commissioners approved a corresponding agreement with Lower Columbia CAP for up to $1.76 million to provide move-in assistance, temporary rent subsidies and housing-focused case management for July 2020 through June 2021.

The HEN program assistance helps support individuals while they determine if they can return to work or if they need to find more longer-term assistance, James said.