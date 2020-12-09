County commissioners, Longview City Council will discuss hosted encampment Dec. 15

The Cowlitz County Board of County Commissioners and Longview City Council will meet Dec. 15 to discuss establishment of a city-sponsored supervised encampment for people experiencing homelessness.
The 6 p.m. meeting will be virtual. Use this link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83378008895 or use Webinar ID 833 7800 8895 and call one of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782; 1-408-638-0968; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346248-7799; 1-312-626-6799; 1-646-876-9923; or 1-301-715-8592.
The draft plan is posted online. Submit comments on the plan to the board and council by Dec. 10 using this link: https://www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/2798/Hosted-Encampment-Pilot-Project
The workshop is for the two sets of officials to explore "the possibility for an encampment pilot project that provides a clean and safe temporary housing environment for those experiencing homelessness to stay while engaging in services and being supported in taking steps to obtain stable housing."
According to agenda documents, the "hosted" encampment model "would incorporate strategies to mitigate the impact on the surrounding community, including businesses and neighbors," which has been a point of contention with the current, un-hosted, Alabama Street encampment.
At a Nov. 12 city council workshop, Cowlitz County Human Services Manager Gena James said the hosted encampment would not be a long-term solution to homelessness, but a “temporary solution that can be used while looking at other alternatives” to get people stable housing and connected to services.
The draft plan she presented to the council was based on things the county commissioners would support, James said. There are no “formal document or commitments at this point in time,” James emphasized. The draft plan includes a section on what the physical space would look like, although there are no site locations proposed.
Under the plan, there would be a capacity set for tent spaces and people, and each space would be 10 feet by 10 feet, with 10 feet between spaces, a designated spot for each household to park a bike or car and a staff space for the host agency that would include an office to meet with people and help them with services. No host agency has been chosen.
The plan also suggested a kitchen space or a common space for access to electricity, internet, a microwave and potable water. Basic hygiene needs would also be met, with portable toilets, showers, garbage bins and handwashing facilities, although what is available may depend on the site, James said.
The second section of the draft plan focused on management, and that’s where James said it “differs greatly from the current encampment.”
There would be paid staff from the host agency on site, with the exact hours and amount of presence to be determined later, James said. There would also be a good neighbor agreement with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.
James said based on other cities who had similar hosted sites, a code of conduct could include no drugs, no violent behavior, no drug dealing, no sex trafficking, a minimum age limit, no open flames and the provisions that animals must be leashed and everything must be kept neat and clean.
She suggested having some community contribution to the upkeep of site such as identified chores and clean-ups of the surrounding neighborhood.
Other cities with hosted camps also charge rent based on household income, but James said that portion of the draft plan would have to be written later if the county and city decided to implement it.
She added that there is no cost estimate, but the commissioners are “willing to pay for this type of model with local document recording fees,” which total about $850,000 per year.
