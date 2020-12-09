County commissioners, Longview City Council will discuss hosted encampment Dec. 15

The second section of the draft plan focused on management, and that’s where James said it “differs greatly from the current encampment.”

There would be paid staff from the host agency on site, with the exact hours and amount of presence to be determined later, James said. There would also be a good neighbor agreement with safety and security measures, an intake process and a code of conduct.

James said based on other cities who had similar hosted sites, a code of conduct could include no drugs, no violent behavior, no drug dealing, no sex trafficking, a minimum age limit, no open flames and the provisions that animals must be leashed and everything must be kept neat and clean.

She suggested having some community contribution to the upkeep of site such as identified chores and clean-ups of the surrounding neighborhood.

Other cities with hosted camps also charge rent based on household income, but James said that portion of the draft plan would have to be written later if the county and city decided to implement it.

She added that there is no cost estimate, but the commissioners are “willing to pay for this type of model with local document recording fees,” which total about $850,000 per year.

