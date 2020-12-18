County commissioners increase water and sewer rates, some fees

About 1,250 county residences hooked up to county-operated water and sewer systems will see increases to their 2021 utility bills, after the Cowlitz County commissioners earlier this month approved a 3% increase to base and consumption rates.

The monthly water base rate will increase from $40.50 to $41.72 and the monthly sewer base rate will increase from $95.19 to $98.05. The monthly water consumption rate will increase from $8.08 to $8.32 per 100 cubic feet.

The rates are higher than within city limits because the systems have fewer customers to share maintenance and operation costs, said Patrick Harbison, water and sewer manager for public works.

The county received its systems from developers who constructed them but weren’t able to maintain them, Harbison said. Each system has its own source and treatment, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Harbison said the systems serve a total of 1,250 residences, with about 400 of those in Ryderwood, 600 in the area from Castle Rock to Toutle and the remaining spread amongst the other systems.

New residents aren’t required to connect to the county systems and many have wells instead, but the county tries to keep hookup rates low to promote development, Harbison said.