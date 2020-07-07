County commissioners extend local COVID emergency declaration

Mortensen said politics has driven the COVID-19 response and if people in the state realize its just politics, the huge pressure on governor might be able to generate a "rational response."

"As long as we go along for dollars, we're just part of the problem," he said. "We're being bought, (which is) something we should be reluctant to do."

Commissioner Dennis Weber agreed it would be good to see a breakdown of the funding related to the emergency declaration, But he said he doesn't have enough information to say the county doesn't have anything to worry about and then end the declaration.

The commissioners also discussed the possibility of randomly testing citizens to better understand the prevalence of the virus in the county,

Carole Harrison, interim director of the health department, said the board asked the department to look into it. The county doesn't have the resources to do that alone, and Harrison said she is looking into the possibility of partnering with a college or university.

The commissioners discussed the idea in a workshop last week, after Shannon Hoskins, county epidemiologist, presented a report exploring if an increase in testing was causing the recent rise in cases.