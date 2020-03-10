County commissioners approve updated manufactured home park code

In an effort to encourage affordable housing, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved an updated manufactured home park code that simplifies the application process.

The new code includes modernized text and includes changes to be consistent with state law and clarifications to the application process, said Greta Holmstrom, senior planner.

Holmstrom said the new ordinance updates the definition of a manufactured home park, establishes compliance with zoning and ensures that sewer and water is available for development. The new code also outlines a review process that considers landscaping, fire safety, solid waste and transportation and parking, she said.

The previous regulations were adopted in 1978, and the county hasn't seen any parks proposed since then, Holmstrom said. There are 60 manufactured or mobile home parks in unincorporated Cowlitz County.

Commission Dennis Weber said code updates have been in discussion since he came on the board in 2012 and he's glad to see it come to fruition.

In other business, the commissioners