County commissioners approve updated manufactured home park code

In an effort to encourage affordable housing, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved an updated manufactured home park code that simplifies the application process.
The new code includes modernized text and includes changes to be consistent with state law and clarifications to the application process, said Greta Holmstrom, senior planner.
Holmstrom said the new ordinance updates the definition of a manufactured home park, establishes compliance with zoning and ensures that sewer and water is available for development. The new code also outlines a review process that considers landscaping, fire safety, solid waste and transportation and parking, she said.
The previous regulations were adopted in 1978, and the county hasn't seen any parks proposed since then, Holmstrom said. There are 60 manufactured or mobile home parks in unincorporated Cowlitz County.
You have free articles remaining.
Commission Dennis Weber said code updates have been in discussion since he came on the board in 2012 and he's glad to see it come to fruition.
In other business, the commissioners
• Approved an amendment to the contract with Jackola Engineering and Architecture increasing the contract limit from $300,000 to $800,000 for projects included in the latest capital facilities plan. Since the contract was established last fall, the commissioners have approved a budget and capital facilities plan that include the design for the new morgue and 14 other projects, and the extra projects pushed the need for engineering and design services over the original amount, said Axel Swanson, chief of staff.
• Approved a change order of about $101,000 to the contract with Pile Contractors for the Sauer Road slide repair project, bringing the total to $847,700. Susan Eugenis, public works engineer, said the extra cost came from having to excavate boulders the crew hit when drilling shafts for piles to support the retaining wall.
• Approved a change order of about $10,600 to the contract with Rawhide Electric for the replacement of lights outside the County Administration and annex buildings.