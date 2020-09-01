County commissioners approve COVID-19 rent assistance program

Low-income residents of Cowlitz County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help paying their rent.
Cowlitz County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $1.13 million contract with the state Department of Commerce funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. They also approved a related $962,500 grant with Lower Columbia CAP to administer the program.
Applicants have to make 50% of the area’s median income, have at least one month of unpaid or partially unpaid rent and meet other state criteria, said Gena James, county human services manager.
Cowlitz County’s median family income is about $69,200, so a four-person family would be eligible if they were making about $34,600, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The state contract requires 5%, or about $56,000, to be allocated to a “by and for” organization, or a group that serves a particular population that might experience inequities for accessing services, James said.
In the near future, the commissioners will consider a subcontract with a “by and for” organization to outreach to those communities to make sure they are able to access the rent assistance program if needed, she said.
The commissioners also approved a $289,000 Emergency Solutions Grant from the state Department of Commerce and a corresponding agreement with Emergency Support Shelter to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic through June 2022. The funds will help the shelter pay for changes made to adhere to social distancing guidelines while housing individuals and families fleeing domestic violence, Commissioner Dennis Weber said.
In other business, the commissioners awarded a $94,425 bid to JH Kelly to remove a house and retaining wall as part of improvements to the Ostrander Road and Pacific Avenue North intersection. The intersection has sight distance problems and 11 reported accidents have been reported there over the past five years, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.
The commissioners also approved the appointment of P. Stephen Dijulio of Foster Garvey law firm as special deputy prosecuting attorney and a three-year agreement with Foster Garvey. Under the agreement, Dijulio would provide legal services for the county related to the Headquarters Landfill.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.