County commissioners approve COVID-19 rent assistance program

Low-income residents of Cowlitz County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help paying their rent.

Cowlitz County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $1.13 million contract with the state Department of Commerce funded by federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. They also approved a related $962,500 grant with Lower Columbia CAP to administer the program.

Applicants have to make 50% of the area’s median income, have at least one month of unpaid or partially unpaid rent and meet other state criteria, said Gena James, county human services manager.

Cowlitz County’s median family income is about $69,200, so a four-person family would be eligible if they were making about $34,600, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The state contract requires 5%, or about $56,000, to be allocated to a “by and for” organization, or a group that serves a particular population that might experience inequities for accessing services, James said.

In the near future, the commissioners will consider a subcontract with a “by and for” organization to outreach to those communities to make sure they are able to access the rent assistance program if needed, she said.