County commissioners approve contracts for disability services

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a one-year $1.7 million contract with the state for developmental disability employment services, day services and services for some children.

The commissioners also approved related contracts with Lifeworks, Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, Compass Career Solutions, Progress Center and the Washington Initiative for Supported Employment to provide the services.

Gena James, county human services manager, said last year 259 individuals were in services, including 105 in employment programs.

In November, about 73% of individuals in the program were employed but that dropped to about 20% in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The number of employed people in the program is slowly rising again and the service providers are also helping clients work on other skills or pursue different jobs if they want, James said.