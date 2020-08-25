County commissioners approve contracts for disability services

Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday approved a one-year $1.7 million contract with the state for developmental disability employment services, day services and services for some children.
The commissioners also approved related contracts with Lifeworks, Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region, Compass Career Solutions, Progress Center and the Washington Initiative for Supported Employment to provide the services.
Gena James, county human services manager, said last year 259 individuals were in services, including 105 in employment programs.
In November, about 73% of individuals in the program were employed but that dropped to about 20% in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The number of employed people in the program is slowly rising again and the service providers are also helping clients work on other skills or pursue different jobs if they want, James said.
In other business, the commissioners approved participating in a Community Development Block Grant to receive CARES Act funding that can be used for public services to benefit low and moderate income people. If Kelso, Castle Rock and Kalama apply with the county as a consortium, it will receive $251,330. City officials said they would likely apply with the county as long as the money allocated for them gets used for their residents, James said. They expressed interest in using the funds for rent, mortgage and utility assistance, she said.
Steve Taylor, Cowlitz PUD director of regulatory and regional affairs, voiced support for the grant and said the number of residential customers in "disconnect status" continues to increase.
The commissioners also approved a plan to request $2.4 million from the County Road Administration Board for reconstruction and widening South Silver Lake Road from milepost 1.45 to 2.84. The money would cover about half the total project cost of approximately $4.85 million. Public works will also try to get federal funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation to bring the county's share down to 10 to 15%, said Susan Eugenis, county engineer.
Construction will likely begin in 2023 or 2024, depending on how quickly the county gets funding and right of way, she said.
In other business the commissioners:
• Approved two contracts with Summit Food Services to provide food management services for the jail and juvenile detention center.
• Awarded a $41,570 bid to replace lighting at the Cowlitz County grandstand arena to JH Kelly. A $37,800 state grant will pay for most of the project, said Kim Bowcutt, Cowlitz County Event Center director.
• Approved an interagency agreement with the Noxious Weed Control Board and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service and Gifford Pinchot National Forest for a $24,000 grant to continue invasive plant treatments in the Mount St. Helens National Monument.
